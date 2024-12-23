Bigg Boss 18: 'I am not corrupt...', Vivian Dsena targets Shilpa Sirodkar

Bigg Boss 18 has been an emotional rollercoaster filled with unexpected twists and heated confrontations. From shocking eliminations to intense tasks exposing contestants' flaws, the drama continues to unfold, especially between Shilpa Shirodkar and Vivian Dsena

Bigg Boss 18 has been a rollercoaster ride filled with drama and emotional upheaval. The season kicked off with a demanding ranking task, which set the tone for the intense competition. Shortly after, viewers were stunned by the unexpected elimination of Digvijay Singh Rathee.

In another shocking turn of events, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra faced double elimination, adding to the unpredictability of the game. During the Sunday episode, the contestants participated in a task where they were tasked with pointing out each other's flaws, referring to them as their "sins."

Amidst all the chaos, tensions have continued to escalate between Shilpa Shirodkar and Vivian Dsena. Their relationship has taken a major hit, with both contestants exchanging harsh words. During the task, Vivian accused Shilpa of being manipulative, dishonest, and a backstabber. In retaliation, Shilpa criticized Vivian for being overconfident and unreliable, implying that his arrogance stemmed from his belief that he was the network's favorite.

The exchange only deepened the rift between them. Vivian, who is famous for his role in Madhubala, responded to Shilpa's remarks by claiming that she had put a lot of thought into preparing her speech. He pointed out that despite everything she said, she had never confronted him about it, not even for a moment. Vivian went on to clarify that he had always been open with her about his feelings and concerns. He believed that, whether it was with others or not, Shilpa was someone who often created such narratives without discussing them directly.

