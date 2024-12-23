Bigg Boss 18: 'I am not corrupt...', Vivian Dsena targets Shilpa Sirodkar

Bigg Boss 18 has been an emotional rollercoaster filled with unexpected twists and heated confrontations. From shocking eliminations to intense tasks exposing contestants' flaws, the drama continues to unfold, especially between Shilpa Shirodkar and Vivian Dsena

Bigg Boss 18: 'I am not corrupt...', Vivian Dsena targets Shilpa Sirodkar ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 12:46 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18 has been a rollercoaster ride filled with drama and emotional upheaval. The season kicked off with a demanding ranking task, which set the tone for the intense competition. Shortly after, viewers were stunned by the unexpected elimination of Digvijay Singh Rathee.

In another shocking turn of events, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra faced double elimination, adding to the unpredictability of the game. During the Sunday episode, the contestants participated in a task where they were tasked with pointing out each other's flaws, referring to them as their "sins."

Amidst all the chaos, tensions have continued to escalate between Shilpa Shirodkar and Vivian Dsena. Their relationship has taken a major hit, with both contestants exchanging harsh words. During the task, Vivian accused Shilpa of being manipulative, dishonest, and a backstabber. In retaliation, Shilpa criticized Vivian for being overconfident and unreliable, implying that his arrogance stemmed from his belief that he was the network's favorite.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film earns over Rs 57 crore in 3rd weekend

The exchange only deepened the rift between them. Vivian, who is famous for his role in Madhubala, responded to Shilpa's remarks by claiming that she had put a lot of thought into preparing her speech. He pointed out that despite everything she said, she had never confronted him about it, not even for a moment. Vivian went on to clarify that he had always been open with her about his feelings and concerns. He believed that, whether it was with others or not, Shilpa was someone who often created such narratives without discussing them directly.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ace Indian shuttler ties the knot with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur; FIRST pictures OUT [PHOTO] ATG

Ace Indian shuttler ties the knot with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur; FIRST pictures OUT [PHOTO]

Blake Lively's co-stars stand by her mmid sexual harassment allegations against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively's co-stars stand by her mmid sexual harassment allegations against Justin Baldoni

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra and more in danger zone; read details RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra and more in danger zone; read details

Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film earns over Rs 57 crore in 3rd weekend RBA

Pushpa 2 box office collection: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film earns over Rs 57 crore in 3rd weekend

Who is Khaqan Shahnawaz? Meet Pakistani actor who age-shamed Kareena Kapoor RBA

Who is Khaqan Shahnawaz? Meet Pakistani actor who age-shamed Kareena Kapoor

Recent Stories

WhatsApp to stop working on older Android phones from January 1, 2025; Is your gadget on the list? gcw

WhatsApp to stop working on older Android phones from January 1, 2025; Is your gadget on the list?

3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' swindled money from wealthy grooms AJR

3 marriages, Rs 1.25 crore: How 'Looteri Dulhan' swindled money from wealthy grooms

Earth-like life on Moon? Japan plans massive spinning Moon city for 10,000 people, launches research shk

Earth-like life on Moon? Japan plans massive spinning Moon city for 10,000 people, launches research

SAIL to Adani Wilmar: Top 10 stock market gainers for December ATG

SAIL to Adani Wilmar: Top 10 stock market gainers for December

SBI to HAL: 10 TOP stocks for long-term investment in 2025 ATG

SBI to HAL: 10 TOP stocks for long-term investment in 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon