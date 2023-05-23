Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actress Rukmini Maitra lands in soup after Dev, warns everyone against danger

    Several days ago, the YouTube channel of Dev's production company was hacked. Actress Rukmini Maitra was prey to a similar incident after her official Facebook page was hacked recently. 
     

    Actress Rukmini Maitra lands in soup after Dev, warns everyone against danger ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 23, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    Rukmini has around 20 lakh followers on Facebook. The actress uses this social media platform primarily for brand collaborations and communicating with fans. The actress last posted about a month ago. She chose a picture from her trip to Maldives for the profile picture. However, on Monday, suddenly religious videos of a community were shared from the actress's profile. That's when the actress realized that her profile had been hacked.

    The actress's Instagram story read: “Hi, this is to let you know that my official Facebook Account has been hacked and compromised. Both my social media and legal teams are currently working on reviving it. Please do not respond or interact with anything on the page, until further notice,”Check out the story here:

    Actress Rukmini Maitra lands in soup after Dev, warns everyone against danger ADC

    ALSO READ: Did Amitabh Bachchan find Jumma Chumma hook step 'vulgar'? What was Jaya Bachchan's role in popular song?

    When Dev's production company's YouTube channel was hacked, several screenshots went viral on social media. It shows the home page of a YouTube channel. The movie Projapoti, starring Dev and Mithun, had its poster in the upper right-hand corner of the screenshots. Nevertheless, if you scroll down, the issue could be noticed. Several software-related videos were displayed. It was later discovered that Dev's production company's YouTube channel had been hacked after the screenshots went viral.


    Work front: In the upcoming movie directed by Ramkamal Mukhopadhyay, Rukmini will play Binodini. Additionally, it is said that she would play Draupadi in another film under the same director. No confirmation of this information has yet been provided. 

    ALSO READ: 'Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1' trailer sets Twitter ablaze; fans chant 'Cinema is back'

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Marvel surprises fans with another sneak peek into 'Secret Invasion', check it out ADC

    Marvel surprises fans with another sneak peek into 'Secret Invasion', check it out

    RRR actor Ray Setevenson no more; Hollywood mourns loss ADC

    RRR actor Ray Setevenson no more; Hollywood mourns loss

    Heres why you should watch Dragon Season 2 ADC

    Here's why you should watch Dragon Season 2

    Tamil actress Keerthy Suresh breaks silence on her 'wedding' rumours; says THIS vma

    Tamil actress Keerthy Suresh breaks silence on her 'wedding' rumours; says THIS

    Watch Ram Charan, Korean Ambassador dance on 'Naatu Naatu' at G20 meeting in Srinagar

    Watch: Ram Charan, Korean Ambassador dance on 'Naatu Naatu' at G20 meeting in Srinagar

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi in Australia: When celebrity chef Sarah Todd met PM Narendra Modi

    'An incredible man...' When celebrity chef Sarah Todd met PM Narendra Modi (WATCH)

    Japan Worlds biggest nuclear plant likely to stay closed as employee leaves papers on car roof AJR

    Japan: World's biggest nuclear plant likely to stay closed as employee leaves papers on car roof

    Marvel surprises fans with another sneak peek into 'Secret Invasion', check it out ADC

    Marvel surprises fans with another sneak peek into 'Secret Invasion', check it out

    PM Modi in Australia: Australian entrepreneurs hail India growth story

    'PM Modi is impressive...' Australian entrepreneurs hail India growth story

    PM Modi begins three-day visit to Sydney, meets Australian CEOs; check details AJR

    PM Modi begins three-day visit to Sydney, meets Australian CEOs; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon