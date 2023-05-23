Actress Rukmini Maitra lands in soup after Dev, warns everyone against danger

Several days ago, the YouTube channel of Dev's production company was hacked. Actress Rukmini Maitra was prey to a similar incident after her official Facebook page was hacked recently.

Rukmini has around 20 lakh followers on Facebook. The actress uses this social media platform primarily for brand collaborations and communicating with fans. The actress last posted about a month ago. She chose a picture from her trip to Maldives for the profile picture. However, on Monday, suddenly religious videos of a community were shared from the actress's profile. That's when the actress realized that her profile had been hacked.

The actress's Instagram story read: “Hi, this is to let you know that my official Facebook Account has been hacked and compromised. Both my social media and legal teams are currently working on reviving it. Please do not respond or interact with anything on the page, until further notice,”Check out the story here:

When Dev's production company's YouTube channel was hacked, several screenshots went viral on social media. It shows the home page of a YouTube channel. The movie Projapoti, starring Dev and Mithun, had its poster in the upper right-hand corner of the screenshots. Nevertheless, if you scroll down, the issue could be noticed. Several software-related videos were displayed. It was later discovered that Dev's production company's YouTube channel had been hacked after the screenshots went viral.



Work front: In the upcoming movie directed by Ramkamal Mukhopadhyay, Rukmini will play Binodini. Additionally, it is said that she would play Draupadi in another film under the same director. No confirmation of this information has yet been provided.

