Actress Pooja Gandhi visits 'Kavimane' at Kuppalli along with husband Vijay Ghorpade: See pictures

Alongside family and close friends, a few acquaintances from the film industry, where Pooja Gandhi has made her mark as a Sandalwood actress, graced the occasion.

Pooja Gandhi holds a special place in the Kannada film industry, particularly for her role in the film "Mungaru Male," released in 2006.

This movie catapulted her to fame, winning the hearts of Kannadigas and establishing her as a prominent figure in Sandalwood.



What sets Pooja Gandhi apart is her deep affection for the Kannada language. Despite being from a different state, she immersed herself in learning Kannada, a testament to her boundless love for the culture and language of Karnataka.

Now, as the wife of a Kannadiga and having visited Kuvempu's hometown Kuppalli with her husband, she shared their memorable moments on social media with the tagline 'Kavishaila', honouring the birthplace of Kuvempu.

Pooja Gandhi's marriage holds a special distinction in the Kannada film industry as the first to take place through the Mantra Mangalya tradition, guided by the wisdom of Kuvempu.

Her journey from being an outsider to embracing Kannada culture and now becoming an integral part of it through marriage is a testament to her deep connection with Karnataka and its traditions.