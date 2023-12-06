Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actress Pooja Gandhi visits 'Kavimane' at Kuppalli along with husband Vijay Ghorpade: See pictures

    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Actress Pooja Gandhi dubbed the "Monsoon Girl," tied the knot with Vijay Ghorpade in a traditional Mantra Mangalya ceremony inspired by Kuvempu's teachings. The intimate wedding in Bengaluru reflected the couple's simplicity. Pooja, renowned for her role in "Mungaru Male," embraced Kannada culture, marking her love for Karnataka. Her marriage, guided by Kuvempu's principles, symbolizes her profound connection with Karnataka. She, along with her husband Vijay had recently visited Kuvempu's house at Kuppalli. She has shared the pictures on her Social Media. 

    Pooja Gandhi, affectionately known as the Monsoon Girl by her fans, recently embarked on a new chapter in her life by entering into marriage.

    She tied the knot with businessman Vijay Ghorpade on the 29th, following the traditional Mantra Mangalya ritual guided by the principles of the renowned National Poet Kuvempu.

    The wedding ceremony, held at a private resort near Yelahanka in Bangalore, was a simple affair, perfectly aligned with the couple's preferences.

    Alongside family and close friends, a few acquaintances from the film industry, where Pooja Gandhi has made her mark as a Sandalwood actress, graced the occasion.

    Pooja Gandhi holds a special place in the Kannada film industry, particularly for her role in the film "Mungaru Male," released in 2006.

    This movie catapulted her to fame, winning the hearts of Kannadigas and establishing her as a prominent figure in Sandalwood.
     

    What sets Pooja Gandhi apart is her deep affection for the Kannada language. Despite being from a different state, she immersed herself in learning Kannada, a testament to her boundless love for the culture and language of Karnataka.

    Now, as the wife of a Kannadiga and having visited Kuvempu's hometown Kuppalli with her husband, she shared their memorable moments on social media with the tagline 'Kavishaila', honouring the birthplace of Kuvempu.

    Pooja Gandhi's marriage holds a special distinction in the Kannada film industry as the first to take place through the Mantra Mangalya tradition, guided by the wisdom of Kuvempu.

    Her journey from being an outsider to embracing Kannada culture and now becoming an integral part of it through marriage is a testament to her deep connection with Karnataka and its traditions.

