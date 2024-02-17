Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sandalwood star ‘Yash’ spotted buying chocolates and candies for wife in grocery shop at Uttara Kannada: PICS

    Sandalwood star Yash, known as the "rocking star," garnered attention by gifting chocolates to his daughter during a grocery store visit in Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada. Photos circulated online, showing the family's outing and receiving blessings at a local Math, emphasizing their dedication to family time.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    Renowned Sandalwood actor, Yash, famously known as the "rocking star," delighted his daughter Ira by gifting her chocolates during a visit to a grocery store in Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada. Actress Radhika Pandit also indulged in some ice candy during their outing. Despite Yash's celebrity status, the simple act of buying chocolates for his daughter at a local grocery store quickly became a viral sensation, capturing the hearts of fans across social media platforms.

    Photos of Yash selecting chocolates for Ira and his wife Radhika Pandit, circulated widely online, garnering admiration from fans and followers alike. Accompanied by their children, The couple also paid a visit to a Mutt in Bhatkal, in the district.

    During their visit, the couple had the privilege of receiving blessings from the spiritual leader of the Mutt. News of the celebrity couple's arrival drew hundreds of fans to the Math, who eagerly awaited a glimpse of their favourite stars. The sight of Yash and Radhika Pandit brought joy to their admirers.

    Despite his busy schedule with movie shoots, Yash prioritizes spending quality time with his family. Their commitment to celebrating festivals and special occasions together highlights the importance they place on family bonds.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 1:11 PM IST
