Actor Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a strong electoral debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, winning 10 seats and leading in 99. Celebrities and fans congratulated him on the remarkable victory.

Congratulations have been pouring in for actor-politician Vijay over his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s strong showing in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Making a remarkable electoral debut, Vijay established himself as the true "Jana Nayagan" of Tamil Nadu. His party was leading in 99 constituencies and won 10 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, according to the last ECI trends .

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Vijay is likely to seek support from smaller parties to reach the halfway mark of 118 seats.

Film Fraternity Hails Vijay's Political Debut

From fans to members of the film industry, many chimed in on social media platforms to send their best wishes to Vijay. The latest one to congratulate him is a renowned director, A R Murugadoss. Taking to X, he wrote, "From ruling the screen to winning the hearts of the people congratulations to Vijay sir on your first election victory. This is just the beginning."

Actor Vishal also hailed Vijay's win. "Wat an astounding phenomenal debut for #vijay in his first election. Kudos to u Thalapathy. Congratulations to the man of the moment. A repeat of #MGRayya all over #Tamilnadu. When people need a change nobody can stop it. This is what we call a complete outrage of the current scenario in politics. Wishing u from the bottom of my heart and looking forward to development in the state and also in our bleeding film industry. God bless," he wrote.

Vijay also received a congratulatory wish from Ragava Lawrence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ragava Lawrence (@actorlawrence)

"Congratulations, my Nanba @actorvijay. You've truly made history today. I always pray for your happiness," he wrote on Instagram.

A New Force in Tamil Nadu Politics

Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift in Tamil Nadu, which has seen power alternating between the alliances led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). (ANI)