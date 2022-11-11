Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Relief for Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi court extends interim bail

    The Patiala House Court on Friday extended the interim bail provided to Jacqueline Fernandez in the money laundering case, involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The order of regular bail will be delivered on November 15.

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Relief for Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi court extends interim bail drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 4:53 PM IST

    (Image: PTI)

    In a relief to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi’s Patiala House Court has extended the actor’s interim bail till November 15 in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The bench, hearing the actor’s bail plea, will pronounce the order regarding her regular bail on that day.

    The Delhi court was hearing actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s regular bail on Thursday and was expected to pronounce the order on Friday. Jacqueline had earlier been granted bail by a trial court in the matter. The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money laundering case, mentioned Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

    Jacqueline Fernandez, who had appeared before the court for the hearing, was represented by advocate Prashant Patil. Previously, the Additional Sessions Judge had granted bail to the actor, along with a notice to the ED.

    ALSO READ: It’s a girl! Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Chaudhary welcome their second child

    While filing its objection over Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail plea, the Enforcement Directorate stated that the actor disclosed about receiving gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar only after she was confronted with evidence. The probe agency also stated that Jacqueline had not cooperated in the investigation until she was confronted.

    Per the Enforcement Directorate, Jacqueline Fernandez came to know about Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s criminal background just 10 days after she was introduced to him. The ED, while opposing the plea, also reportedly said that while all other accused are presently in jail, then why should the actor be granted bail? It also told the court that Jacqueline had tried to leave the country previously.

    A supplementary charge sheet was filed by the ED on August 17, 2022, in the money laundering case, naming Jacqueline as an accused. She has several times been summoned by the investigating agency. In December 2021, the ED also issued a lookout notice against her, following which the immigration department stopped her at the Mumbai airport.

    ALSO READ: Is Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar the reason behind Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's rumoured divorce?

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 4:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Its a girl Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Chaudhary welcome their second child drb

    It’s a girl! Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Chaudhary welcome their second child

    Is Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar the reason behind Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's rumoured divorce? drb

    Is Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar the reason behind Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's rumoured divorce?

    Yashoda Twitter Review Samantha Ruth Prabhu best performance ever drb

    'Yashoda' Twitter Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's best performance ever

    Box Office report: Phone Bhoot, Mili, Kantara and more; Thursday collection at a glance drb

    Box Office report: Phone Bhoot, Mili, Kantara and more; Thursday collection at a glance

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film achieves yet another milestone- read report RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film achieves yet another milestone- read report

    Recent Stories

    Why Club Mahindra Membership is Best Travel Investment-snt

    Why Club Mahindra Membership is Best Travel Investment

    Supreme Court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers: 7 things to know about former PM assassination case AJR

    Supreme Court frees Rajiv Gandhi's killers: 7 things to know about former PM assassination case

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Should BCCI allow Indians to participate in overseas T20 leagues? Kumble gives honest opinion-ayh

    Should BCCI allow Indians to participate in overseas T20 leagues? Kumble gives honest opinion

    Its a girl Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Chaudhary welcome their second child drb

    It’s a girl! Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Chaudhary welcome their second child

    Woke up at 3 am to pump milk there it was Meta fires woman who was on her maternity leave gcw

    'Woke up at 3 am to pump milk, there it was...' Meta fires woman who was on her maternity leave

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon
    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon
    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon