Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Relief for Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi court extends interim bail

The Patiala House Court on Friday extended the interim bail provided to Jacqueline Fernandez in the money laundering case, involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The order of regular bail will be delivered on November 15.

In a relief to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi’s Patiala House Court has extended the actor’s interim bail till November 15 in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The bench, hearing the actor’s bail plea, will pronounce the order regarding her regular bail on that day.

The Delhi court was hearing actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s regular bail on Thursday and was expected to pronounce the order on Friday. Jacqueline had earlier been granted bail by a trial court in the matter. The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money laundering case, mentioned Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who had appeared before the court for the hearing, was represented by advocate Prashant Patil. Previously, the Additional Sessions Judge had granted bail to the actor, along with a notice to the ED.

While filing its objection over Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail plea, the Enforcement Directorate stated that the actor disclosed about receiving gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar only after she was confronted with evidence. The probe agency also stated that Jacqueline had not cooperated in the investigation until she was confronted.

Per the Enforcement Directorate, Jacqueline Fernandez came to know about Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s criminal background just 10 days after she was introduced to him. The ED, while opposing the plea, also reportedly said that while all other accused are presently in jail, then why should the actor be granted bail? It also told the court that Jacqueline had tried to leave the country previously.

A supplementary charge sheet was filed by the ED on August 17, 2022, in the money laundering case, naming Jacqueline as an accused. She has several times been summoned by the investigating agency. In December 2021, the ED also issued a lookout notice against her, following which the immigration department stopped her at the Mumbai airport.

