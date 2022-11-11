It’s a girl! Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Chaudhary welcome their second child

Actor-couple Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have once again become parents. Debina gave birth to a baby girl, sooner than the due date. Both mother and child are healthy and safe.

Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have once again become parents, as Debina delivered a baby girl on Friday, November 11. The couple took to Instagram to share the happy news with their friends, fans, and followers.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary shared an adorable image from the maternity shoot. In the picture, Debina is seen half in the air while holding onto a bunch of balloons. Gurmeet, on the other hand, is seen kissing his wife’s forehead. The otherwise black and white picture has the balloons in pink, a colour that is symbolic of females.

“Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love 💕🙏,” wrote Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary in the caption.

See their adorable post here:

Soon after the couple broke the news, their post was stormed by congratulatory messages from friends and fans alike. Actors Sonu Sood and Rashmi Desai, and comedian Bharti Singh were among many celebrities who congratulated the couple on their daughter’s arrival.

Early this year, on April 3, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary welcomed their first child into the world. A few months ago, the couple shared the news on their Instagram handle that they are expecting their second child together. The couple is now parents to two beautiful daughters as they embark upon a new journey with their babies.

Meanwhile, recently Debina Bonnerjee was brutally trolled on social media for her bold maternity shoot. However, the actor gave a befitting reply to the trolls, shutting them all at once. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary are popular for their television mythological show 'Ramayana'. They were seen playing Lord Ram and Sita in the show and were much loved by their fans. The couple tied the knot in the year 2011. And after 11 years of their marriage, they welcomed their firstborn, Liana Chaudhary.