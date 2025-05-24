Actor Mukul Dev, known for his work in Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian films and TV, has died at 54. The cause of death is unknown, and tributes have poured in from across the film industry

Mukul Dev, an actor who worked across multiple Indian film industries and television, has died at the age of 54. The exact cause of his death has not been made public.

The entertainment world responded with shock and sadness. Actor Vindu Dara Singh remembered Mukul warmly, noting how much joy he brought to others and suggesting that one of his final films, Son of Sardaar 2, would remain a testament to his ability to make audiences laugh. Vindu also confirmed the news and shared that, following the loss of his parents, Mukul had become increasingly reclusive. According to him, the actor's health had worsened in recent days, leading to hospitalization.

Actress Deepshika Nagpal expressed disbelief upon learning of Mukul’s death, saying it was difficult to accept that he was gone.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee paid tribute to Mukul on social media, expressing that the loss felt deeply personal. He described Mukul as a spirited and passionate person and said that his absence would be profoundly felt by those who loved him.

Mukul Dev: A Career Spanning Languages and Genres

Born on 17 September 1970 in New Delhi, Mukul Dev had a long and varied career in Indian cinema. He made his television debut in 1996 with the series Mumkin and entered the film world the same year with Dastak, sharing the screen with Sushmita Sen.

Over the years, he appeared in numerous Hindi and regional films, including Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. He was educated at St. Columba’s School in Delhi and also earned a certificate in aeronautics from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Aviation in Raebareli.

In a 2021 interview, Mukul reflected on his journey in the film industry. He had shared that he found satisfaction in his career path and felt he had been fortunate with the roles he was offered. Rather than chasing the spotlight, he had found himself in a unique space where certain roles seemed to come to him naturally—ones that others might not have suited as well. He cited performances in projects like 21 Sarfarosh – Saragarhi 1897 as examples of roles he felt particularly connected to.

Though Mukul Dev is no longer with us, his work continues to live on, and he is remembered for the distinct energy and authenticity he brought to every role.