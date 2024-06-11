Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa arrested by Bengaluru police in murder case

Bengaluru police arrest actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in connection with a murder case after a body was found near Sumannahalli Bridge. Renuka Swamy, from Chitradurga, was discovered dead. Commissioner Dayanand confirms Darshan's detention related to the case, prompting further investigation. The incident unfolds under Kamakshipalya Police Station's jurisdiction.

Bengaluru police have arrested Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in connection with a murder case. The arrest took place at Mysuru and he was brought to Bengaluru early this morning, with Kamakshipalya police taking him into custody.

The arrest follows the discovery of an unidentified dead body near Sumannahalli Bridge two days ago, leading to the initiation of a case at Kamakshipalya Police Station. The deceased, identified as Renuka Swamy from Chitradurga, was found near the Summanhalli bridge, prompting City Police Commissioner Dayanand to announce Darshan's detention concerning the case. A press conference regarding the matter is scheduled to be held by Commissioner Dayanand shortly.

Additionally, two bodyguards have also been arrested in connection with the murder case, with an inquiry underway into their involvement. Darshan's involvement in the case raised concerns, particularly after he halted shooting midway in Mysuru yesterday, citing exhaustion from collection issues and expressing worry about his role in the murder case.

A complaint from a security guard at Anugrah's apartment led to the discovery of the dead body of an unidentified 35-year-old man during a routine patrol. The presence of injuries on the body prompted Kamakshi Palya Police to file an FIR regarding the incident, as confirmed by West Division DCP Girish.

in addition to Darshan's arrest, Vinay, a prominent hotelier and the right hand of Sandalwood actor was also arrested in the murder case.

Renuka Swamy, a native of Chitradurga and an employee at Apollo Medical, met a tragic fate after being attacked at Vinay's car shed on the night of June 8. His body was discovered near the Sattva Apartment, close to Sumanahalli Bridge, prompting the authorities to launch an investigation.

