Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russell Brand's gross suggestion for 15-year-old's birthday party in 2007 goes viral; THIS is what he said

    In the most recent Russell Brand news, an audio recording causes uproar and the actor's alarming comment raises questions.

    Russell Brand's disturbing suggestion for 15-year-old's birthday party in 2007 goes viral; THIS is what he said
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

    Comedian and actor Russell Brand's earlier remarks and deeds are coming under scrutiny amid a barrage of accusations. This time, fresh footage from The Russel Brand Show, his BBC radio programme, has surfaced online. The latest video shows a 15-year-old calling Brand to ask for advice on how to spend her 16th birthday. Additionally, the actor's suggestion appears to be an unsettling notion. Here is the main topic of the recently released audio.

    A previously unheard audio sample from his BBC radio programme, "The Russell Brand Show," has sparked new debate. The 2007 video footage that just surfaced has prompted more inquiries into Brand's actions and remarks addressing sexual themes. The audio clip is from Brand's radio show and was posted on social networking platform X (previously known as Twitter) by UK current affairs programme Channel 4 Dispatches. It features a caller who is 15 years old and is looking for ideas for her impending 16th birthday party. 

    In the course of the conversation, Brand, who was 48 at the time, gave the caller some advice for her party, including proposing that she base the theme on "legal sex" in light of her impending age of consent. The comedian went on to make several remarks that some have deemed offensive and controversial, such as suggesting a vampire-themed party or masked ball as appropriate choices. The newest audio sample is available right here.

     

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Canadian singer Shubh's Still Rollin Tour cancelled in India amid growing anger vma

    Canadian singer Shubh's Still Rollin Tour cancelled in India amid growing anger

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's NEXT to release on THIS date; is the movie patriotic? RBA

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's NEXT to release on THIS date; is the movie patriotic?

    Akkineni Nageswara Rao's celebration: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan attends ANR'S 100 birthday celebration rkn

    Akkineni Nageswara Rao's celebration: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan attend ANR'S 100th birthday celebration

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally drop first-ever photos of their newborn son Riot Rose vma

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally drop first-ever photos of their newborn son Riot Rose

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about working in full-fledged action film, Citadel and more RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about working in full-fledged action film, Citadel and more

    Recent Stories

    Mount Kilimanjaro to Vesuvius: 7 extinct volcanoes ATG

    Mount Kilimanjaro to Vesuvius: 7 extinct volcanoes

    PM Modi's WhatsApp Channel achieves milestone with 1 million followers in 24 hours AJR

    PM Modi's WhatsApp channel achieves milestone with 1 million followers in 24 hours

    10 dreamy places to visit when in Prague ATG

    10 dreamy places to visit when in Prague

    Cricket Mohammed Siraj reclaims op spot in ICC ODI rankings after Asia Cup 2023 triumph osf

    Mohammed Siraj reclaims no.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings after Asia Cup 2023 triumph

    Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveils logo of Vizhinjam International Seaport rkn

    Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveils logo of Vizhinjam International Seaport

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon