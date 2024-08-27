Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Asha Sharath breaks silence on Siddique misconduct rumours, calls for harmony in film industry

    Asha Sharath denied rumours of Siddique's misbehaviour towards her during the filming of "Drishyam", calling them false and defamatory. She expressed hope for a unified and safe Malayalam film industry, free from misconduct and false rumors, and urges accountability under the law.

    Actor Asha Sharath breaks silence on Siddique's misconduct rumours, calls for harmony in film industry dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 2:55 PM IST

    Kochi: Actress Asha Sharath has come forward to address rumors circulating about actor Siddique's alleged misbehaviour towards her during the filming of the 2013 movie "Drishyam", directed by Jeethu Joseph. In a Facebook post, Asha Sharath clarified that she has never experienced any inappropriate behavior from Siddique, either verbally or physically.

    Asha Sharath stated that she was compelled to speak out after being made aware of the rumours, which she described as false and defamatory. She expressed her hope that the Malayalam film industry would grow as a unified artistic family, free from undesirable elements.

    The actress emphasized the importance of addressing and preventing any misconduct, while also warning against those who spread false rumours and engage in defamation. She urged that such individuals be held accountable under the law.

    Translating her post in English, Asha Sharath said, "I want to clarify the truth for everyone. Some people brought to my attention the rumor that Mr. Siddique misbehaved with me during the filming of 'Drishyam'. Mr. Siddique is a good colleague and a good friend in the art world. I have never encountered any inappropriate words or actions from him. I urge those spreading such false rumours to stop."

    She concluded by expressing her desire for a peaceful and supportive environment for artists to work in, and called on the government and art enthusiasts to collaborate in achieving this goal.

