Renowed Malayalam film director Mohan passes away after long battle with illness

Veteran Malayalam film director Mohan passes away at a private hospital in Kochi after a long illness. He was known for his romantic films and memorable songs, and directed notable movies like "Shalini Ente Koottukari" and "Isabella".

Kochi: Renowned Malayalam film director Mohan has passed away at a private hospital in Kochi. He was undergoing treatment for health issues for some time. Mohan, who was active in the Malayalam film industry since the 1970s, directed his last film "The Campus" in 2005.

Born in Irinjalakuda, Mohan began his career as an assistant to directors M. Krishnan Nair and Hariharan. His first film "Vadaka Veedu" was released in 1978. He later teamed up with John Paul and Padmarajan to create films that achieved both commercial and artistic success.

Mohan's films often explored themes of romance, and his movies were known for their memorable songs. Some of his notable works include "Shalini Ente Koottukari", "Isabella", and "Angane Oru Avadhikkalathu". Anupama, who frequently played the lead actress in Mohan's films, is his wife.

Mohan is remembered as one of the leading directors of Malayalam cinema's golden era in the 1980s. His contributions to the film industry will be deeply missed.

