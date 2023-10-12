Aamir Khan starrer '3 Idiots' to re-release on THIS month ; Check details

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots remains one of the most popular films till date. The movie, starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was released in 2009 and received critical acclaim.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots remains one of the most popular films till date. The movie, starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, was released in 2009 and received critical acclaim. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and had Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya in key roles. The Hirani-directed film conveyed an essential message in a funny manner. '3 Idiots 'was a huge box-office success. The film was universally acclaimed and grossed over Rs 400 crore globally. Earlier this year, Aamir Khan re-united with Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan for a commercial, sparking speculation of a 3 Idiots sequel.

Meanwhile, the famous director Vidhu Vinod Chopra is celebrating his 45 years in the Bollywood industry with a special plan. In collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation and PVR Inox, 10 of his iconic films are returning to the big screen including 3 idiots, Mission Kashmir and more. These films will be seen in theaters from October 13 to 19.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, renowned for his work as a director, producer, screenwriter, and editor. As a director, he has made notable films such as 'Parinda' and '1942: A Love Story.' His production company, Vinod Chopra Films, has been responsible for producing popular and critically acclaimed movies, including the "Munna Bhai" film series, "3 Idiots," "PK," and "Sanju." His contributions have had a significant impact on Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, movies that will be re-releasing in October are:

Khamosh - A film starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Amol Palekar, Soni Razdan, and Pankaj Kapoor, which initially faced distribution challenges due to its unconventional plot.

Sazaye Maut - A thriller starring Naseeruddin Shah and Radha Saluja, which marked Vidhu's emergence as a promising filmmaker. It was originally a short film he made during his diploma at FTII and later turned into a feature-length movie.

1942: A Love Story - A love story set against the backdrop of the 1940 revolutionary movement, featuring Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Pran, and Brian Glover.

Parinda - A film that won National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards and was India's official selection for the 1990 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. It starred Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Madhuri Dixit.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. - A beloved film produced by Vidhu, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, featuring memorable characters like Munna Bhai and Circuit.

Mission Kashmir - Starring Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Preity Zinta, this 2000 film was known for the popular song "Bumbro" and its unique storyline.

Parineeta - A cult classic adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novella, starring Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt, which won several awards, including Best Debut Film of a Director at the 53rd National Film Awards.

Eklavya - Marking Vidhu's return to directing, this film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Raima Sen, Jackie Shroff, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Boman Irani. It was India's official entry for the Oscars.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai - A sequel to "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.," this film continued the story of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's iconic characters, with Vidya Balan joining the cast. The movie explored the practice of Mahatma Gandhi's teachings in real life and won numerous awards.