    Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain suffers severe heart attack- read report

    Bollywood star Aamir Khan's mother is being treated at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after suffering a major heart attack.

    Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain suffers severe heart attack- read report RBA
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 7:55 AM IST

    Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat Hussain, has reportedly suffered a massive heart attack. According to sources, Aamir was with his mother during Diwali at their Panchagani home, where she suffered a heart attack. The actor flew his mother to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital and has been by her side ever since. According to accounts, other family members have paid her visits.

    Aamir’s mother is now recovering in Breach Candy hospital, TOI quoted a source saying. The source added that her vitals are stable, and she has responded well to treatment. The actor or his family has yet to make a public statement about this or provide confirmation.

    On June 13 this year, Aamir celebrated his mother's birthday with his extended family. The actor's ex-wife, director-producer Kiran Rao, and their son Azad Rao Khan were in attendance. In a viral video on the internet, Azad was seen sitting next to his grandmother as she cut the birthday cake, while Kiran and Aamir sat next to one other. Aamir, Kiran, and Azad also helped Zeenat Hussain extinguish the candles.

    During his appearance on the latest season of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Aamir had stated that one of his biggest regrets was not spending enough time with his family. He had mentioned that he now takes the extra effort to spend time with his mother and kids, emphasising the importance of family and relationships in his life.

    Tahir Hussain, a film producer, and Zeenat Hussain gave birth to Aamir Khan. His late paternal uncle, producer-director Nasir Hussain, was a member of the Hindi cinema business, as did other of his relatives. Aamir is the eldest of four siblings, including a brother named Faisal Khan and two sisters named Farhat and Nikhat Khan.


     

