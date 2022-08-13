Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, see dip in collections

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, as well as Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Raksha Bandhan, witnessed a box office clash on Thursday. However, the films have not been able to live up to the expectations of the audience, as despite a long weekend, the Friday collections of both the films saw a dip of 35% and 25%, respectively.

    Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' were released on Thursday at the box office. This was after a very long time that the Hindi film industry saw a clash of two big releases where the competition was between two of the top stars of Bollywood. With the releases of these two films, the expectations of the audience were high with both the films. As per the advance booking figures and the opening day collections, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was leading the race. However, Saturday saw a change in collection with Akshay taking over the lead. Take a look at how the films performed on Friday.

    Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan returned to the screens after four years with 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film has been amidst controversy, much before its release. Online trolls shared some old videos of Aamir’s statements, calling for a boycott of the film. And looks like, the effect of it was seen on Friday, as the film’s collections dipped on day two of its release. On the first day, where the film collected Rs 12 crores, on Friday it saw a decline of 35 per cent. According to preliminary data, the film did a business of Rs 7.75 crores to Rs 8.25 crores on the second day.

    Raksha Bandhan: 'Raksha Bandhan' is Akshay Kumar's third release this year. Both the films 'Bachchhan Paandey' and 'Samrat Prithviraj', which were released earlier, were a failure at the ticket window. Therefore, hopes for 'Raksha Bandhan' were very high. But the film's second day's earnings have seen a 25 per cent drop. On the first day, the film had a collection of Rs 9 crores, but its Friday collections were between Rs 6 to Rs 6.40 crores has been earned according to the initial figures.

    Bimbisara: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's 'Bimbisara' had outperformed Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna's film, since the time of its release. The film, which was released in Telugu, has collected more than 'Sita Ramam'. However, on Friday, the collection of 'Sita Ramam' exceeded that of 'Bimbisara'. According to the initial figures, 'Bimbisara' has earned Rs 70 lakh and in such a situation, the film's total collection has gone up to Rs 33.10 crore.

    Sita Ramam: Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan's 'Sita Ramam', helmed by Hanu Raghavpudi, received a good response from the audience. According to preliminary figures, 'Sita Ramam' has done a business of Rs 1.50 crore on Friday. In such a situation, the total earnings of the film has gone up to 27.85 crores.

