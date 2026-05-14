Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praised Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film 'Aakhri Sawal' after its premiere. She called it a powerful presentation of the RSS's 100-year journey, lauding its contribution to nation-building and cultural consciousness.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has praised the upcoming film 'Aakhri Sawal' after attending its grand premiere in the national capital, calling it "an effort to powerfully present the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 100-year inspirational journey."

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Headlined by Sanjay Dutt, the film has already emerged as one of the most talked-about releases of 2026, with its teaser and recently unveiled trailer generating strong buzz among audiences for its intense narrative and fearless storytelling. Ahead of its theatrical release on May 15, the makers organised a star-studded premiere event in Delhi on May 13, which was attended by CM Rekha Gupta along with the cast and crew of the film.

'Inspirational journey': Delhi CM lauds film

Following the screening, the Chief Minister took to her official X handle to praise the film for showcasing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's contribution towards nation-building, social service and cultural consciousness. "I had the opportunity to watch this special film with the star cast and team of the movie 'Aakhri Sawal.' This film is an effort to powerfully present the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 100-year inspirational journey, its contributions to nation-building, service, organisation and cultural consciousness," she wrote.

She further said that the film raises "several important episodes connected to the country's social and ideological life" with seriousness. "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 100-year journey has been a remarkable voyage of service, values, organisation, and dedication to the nation. In every village and alley, the swayamsevaks of the Sangh have worked selflessly to organise social life, awaken national sentiment, and from disasters to social upliftment in every field," Delhi CM added.

Calling the century-long journey of the RSS "a symbol of India's cultural consciousness and the continuous resolve for nation-building," the Delhi CM congratulated the entire team behind the film. "Heartfelt congratulations to National Award-winning director Abhijeet Mohan Warang ji, Sanjay Dutt ji, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Samira Reddy, and the entire team for this meaningful endeavour," she added.

फिल्म “आख़री सवाल” की स्टारकास्ट और टीम के साथ इस विशेष फिल्म को देखने का अवसर मिला। यह फिल्म राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ की 100 वर्ष की प्रेरणादायी यात्रा, राष्ट्र निर्माण में उसके योगदान, सेवा, संगठन और सांस्कृतिक चेतना को प्रभावशाली ढंग से प्रस्तुत करने का प्रयास करती है। देश के… pic.twitter.com/uNNT6BZLYa — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 14, 2026

About 'Aakhri Sawal'

Aakhri Sawal is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. Presented by Nikhil Nanda, the film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, and co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. The story, screenplay, and dialogue are written by Utkarsh Naithani.

The film is set to release in cinemas on 15th May 2026. Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film is presented by Nikhil Nanda and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt. The project is co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey and Ujjwal Anand, while the story, screenplay and dialogues have been written by Utkarsh Naithani.

The film also stars Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty and Samira Reddy in pivotal roles. 'Aakhri Sawal' is slated to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026. (ANI)