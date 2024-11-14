Entertainment
Reports suggest Bobby Deol's net worth is approximately 66 crores. He enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and lives lavishly.
Bobby Deol resides in a bungalow worth 6 crore rupees in Vile Parle, Mumbai.
Bobby Deol loves sneakers, owning a Gucci Ultrapace worth 90k, Golden Goose Frankie worth 51,540, along with pairs from Gucci, Balenciaga, and Louboutin.
Bobby Deol owns restaurants and has shares in several companies. He earns well from his family business.
Bobby Deol owns expensive cars like Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Porsche Cayenne SUV, and Land Rover Freelander 2.
Bobby Deol charges 5-6 crore rupees per film. Besides films, he earns a hefty sum through brand endorsements.
Bobby Deol debuted at the age of 10 in the film Dharam Veer, starring his father Dharmendra and Jitendra. He later debuted as a lead hero in Barsaat.
Bobby Deol's film Kanguva released worldwide on Thursday, November 14th. The film stars South Indian actor Suriya in the lead role.