82nd Golden Globe Awards: When and where to watch the awards ceremony online?

This year's 82nd Golden Globe Awards are particularly significant for India since Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' is nominated. Know when and where to watch this worldwide awards ceremony.

This year's awards season starts with the famous 82nd Golden Globe Awards. This award event is particularly highly important for Indian cinephiles since Payal Kapadia's critically praised film 'All We Imagine As Light' is up for the Golden Globe Award in 2025. The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will be live-streamed on Lionsgate Play beginning January 6, 2024, at 6:30 a.m. All We Imagine As Light is nominated in two categories. Nikki Glaser is hosting this year's Golden Globes.

All We Imagine As Light nominations

Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' has also been nominated for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. This film is nominated in Best Director and Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language).

Payal Kapadia and All We Imagine As Light's dominance

Payal Kapadia and her film were well received at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The film has also been nominated for the Critics Choice Awards 2025. It was named Best Foreign Language Film at the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards 2024. It also won Best International Film at the Florida Film Critics Circle Awards 2024. All We Imagine As Light also won Best Feature Film at the Gotham Awards 2024.

Payal Kapadia's film also captured the attention of the Indian audience at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. Every Indian movie fan wishes that the film 'All We Imagine As Light' receives the acclaim it deserves, as Payal's picture was not nominated for an Oscar this year.

A look at other nominees

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards feature several such names, which has piqued the audience's interest. Emilia Perez leads the way in this category, having received ten nominations. At the same time, 'The Brutalist' gets seven nominations, while the suspense drama Conclave has six. With five nominations, 'The Bear' is among the television shows that have won accolades.

