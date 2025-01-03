82nd Golden Globe Awards: When and where to watch the awards ceremony online?

This year's 82nd Golden Globe Awards are particularly significant for India since Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' is nominated. Know when and where to watch this worldwide awards ceremony.

82nd Golden Globe Awards: When and where to watch the awards ceremony online? RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 11:36 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 11:36 AM IST

This year's awards season starts with the famous 82nd Golden Globe Awards. This award event is particularly highly important for Indian cinephiles since Payal Kapadia's critically praised film 'All We Imagine As Light' is up for the Golden Globe Award in 2025. The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will be live-streamed on Lionsgate Play beginning January 6, 2024, at 6:30 a.m. All We Imagine As Light is nominated in two categories. Nikki Glaser is hosting this year's Golden Globes.

All We Imagine As Light nominations

Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' has also been nominated for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. This film is nominated in Best Director and Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language).

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra to Kajol: 10 Iconic Bollywood female villains

Payal Kapadia and All We Imagine As Light's dominance

Payal Kapadia and her film were well received at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The film has also been nominated for the Critics Choice Awards 2025. It was named Best Foreign Language Film at the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards 2024. It also won Best International Film at the Florida Film Critics Circle Awards 2024. All We Imagine As Light also won Best Feature Film at the Gotham Awards 2024.

Payal Kapadia's film also captured the attention of the Indian audience at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. Every Indian movie fan wishes that the film 'All We Imagine As Light' receives the acclaim it deserves, as Payal's picture was not nominated for an Oscar this year.

Also Read: Ranbir to Yuvraj: 7 people Deepika Padukone dates before marriage

A look at other nominees

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards feature several such names, which has piqued the audience's interest. Emilia Perez leads the way in this category, having received ten nominations. At the same time, 'The Brutalist' gets seven nominations, while the suspense drama Conclave has six. With five nominations, 'The Bear' is among the television shows that have won accolades.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal breaks down in emotional reunion with his mother during family week [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal breaks down in emotional reunion with his mother during family week [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Who is Nouran Aly? Vivian Dsena gets emotional after meeting wife and daughter Layan RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Who is Nouran Aly? Vivian Dsena gets emotional after meeting wife and daughter Layan

Bro move over, Bua is here...', Riddhima Kapoor, Raha, Ranbir pose together in latest photo; Check ATG

'Bro move over, Bua is here...', Riddhima Kapoor, Raha, Ranbir pose together in latest photo; Check

Rashmika Mandanna's fans react to her ex-boyfriend Rishab Shetty's Tweet: Heated debate goes VIRAL RBA

Rashmika Mandanna's fans react to her ex-boyfriend Rishab Shetty's Tweet: Heated debate goes VIRAL

Kartik Aaryan congratulates the real 'Champion' Murlikant Petkar for receiving the Arjuna Award; Read ATG

Kartik Aaryan congratulates the real 'Champion' Murlikant Petkar for receiving the Arjuna Award; Read

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt launches 4 QR code supported digital gateways for foolproof security

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt launches 4 QR code supported digital gateways for foolproof security

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Thursday

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Thursday

Mahakumbh 2025: Another akhara makes a grand entry at the Kumbh in Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025: Another akhara makes a grand entry at the Kumbh in Prayagraj

Game Changer: 5 reasons why this Ram Charan starrer is a must-watch NTI

Game Changer: 5 reasons why this Ram Charan starrer is a must-watch

Iran offers help for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen as family hopes for 'last-minute pardon' dmn

Iran offers help for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen as family hopes for 'last-minute pardon'

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon