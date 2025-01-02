Priyanka Chopra to Kajol: 10 Iconic Bollywood female villains

Entertainment
Kajol played Isha Diwan, a serial killer, in Gupt opposite Bobby Deol. She won a Filmfare Award for Best Villain.
Priyanka Chopra played Sonia Roy in Aitraaz, an ambitious woman who will stop at nothing.
Konkona Sen Sharma's portrayal of a witch in Ek Thi Daayan was terrifying and mysterious.
Sridevi played negative roles in both Judaai and Laadla, which were superhits.
Tabu's portrayal of Simi Sinha, a mysterious woman in Andhadhun, captivated audiences.
Urmila played a psycho killer in Khun.
Anu Aggarwal gained popularity with Aashiqui but played a negative role in Classic.
Vidya played Krishna, a ruthless woman in Ishqiya.
Simi played Kamini, a woman who murders her husband, in Karz.
The villainous role gave Surveen Chawla a new identity.
