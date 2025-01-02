Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra to Kajol: 10 Iconic Bollywood female villains

Kajol in Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997)

Kajol played Isha Diwan, a serial killer, in Gupt opposite Bobby Deol. She won a Filmfare Award for Best Villain.

Priyanka Chopra in Aitraaz (2004)

Priyanka Chopra played Sonia Roy in Aitraaz, an ambitious woman who will stop at nothing.

Konkona Sen Sharma in Ek Thi Daayan

Konkona Sen Sharma's portrayal of a witch in Ek Thi Daayan was terrifying and mysterious.

Sridevi in Judaai and Laadla

Sridevi played negative roles in both Judaai and Laadla, which were superhits.

Tabu in Andhadhun (2018)

Tabu's portrayal of Simi Sinha, a mysterious woman in Andhadhun, captivated audiences.

Urmila Matondkar in Khun (1999)

Urmila played a psycho killer in Khun.

Anu Aggarwal in Classic (1991)

Anu Aggarwal gained popularity with Aashiqui but played a negative role in Classic.

Vidya Balan in Ishqiya (2010)

Vidya played Krishna, a ruthless woman in Ishqiya.

Simi Garewal in Karz (1980)

Simi played Kamini, a woman who murders her husband, in Karz.

Surveen Chawla in Hate Story 2

The villainous role gave Surveen Chawla a new identity.

