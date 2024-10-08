Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    70th National Film Awards: Live stream details and event highlights

    The 70th National Film Awards will be held today in New Delhi, honoring the best in Indian cinema. Know when and where to watch it live.

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

    The 70th National Film Awards will be held today, October 8, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, celebrating excellence in Indian cinema over the past year. The ceremony promises to be a star-studded event, honoring not just winners but also notable figures in the film industry.

    Event Details
    The prestigious event begins at 3 pm, where attendees can watch the winners walk the red carpet before receiving their awards on stage. This year will be more special as it will see veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty get the Dadasaheb Phalke Prestigious Award from President Draupadi Murmu.

    Where to Watch
    Cinema lovers can catch the entire ceremony live on YouTube through the official DD News Channel. The broadcast will start with red carpet arrivals, leading into the main event where awards will be presented to deserving artists and filmmakers.

    Honoring National Award Recipients
    Among the highlights of this year’s awards is the recognition of regional cinema, with the Malayalam film Aattam: The Play taking home the Best Feature Film award. Rishab Shetty has been honored with the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in the Kannada film Kantara. The Best Actress award has been jointly awarded to Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express. Sooraj Barjatya received the Best Director award for his film Unnchai, while Neena Gupta earned the title of Best Supporting Actress. Additionally, Gulmohar was recognized as the Best Hindi Film and actor Manoj Bajpayee received a special mention for his role in the same film.

    Controversy Surrounding Jani Master
    In a major development, renowned choreographer Shaikh Jani Basha of Jani Master National Film Awards has been canceled due to serious allegations against him. He was arrested earlier this month in Goa following a sexual assault case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

    As the 70th National Film Awards unfold, the focus will be on celebrating talent while also acknowledging the pressing issues that continue to challenge the industry.

