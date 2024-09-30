Mithun Chakraborty to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke Award: List of notable recipients

Mithun Chakraborty is set to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, as announced by Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics, and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Mithun Chakraborty is slated to be recognized with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his outstanding efforts and legendary filmography. This prestigious award, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, will be given at the 70th National Film Awards event on October 8, 2024.

Rekha

Rekha received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2023 at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF). The award acknowledged her Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry.

Asha Parekh

Asha Parekh got the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2020, and it was handed to her at the 68th National Film Awards ceremony on September 30, 2022, in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu gave the prize to Parekh.

Rajnikanth

Rajinikanth earned the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2021, which was formally presented because of the COVID-19 epidemic. The prize was meant for 2019. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honor in cinema, presented yearly during the National Film Awards. It honors honorees for their significant contributions to the development of Indian cinema. The prize package comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and cash.

Amitabh Bachchan

In 2019, Amitabh Bachchan got the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in recognition of his services to Indian film. Bachchan has also won other accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, and four National Film accolades for Best Actor.

Vinod Khanna

Vinod Khanna received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award posthumously in 2018 at the 65th National Film Awards. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honor in cinema, granted for extraordinary contributions to the advancement of Indian cinema.

Dev Anand

Dev Anand received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002. The actor, writer, director, and producer received recognition for his services to Indian cinema.

Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar earned the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. The prize was handed to her by India's then-Prime Minister, V. P. Singh. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest prize in the Indian film industry and is named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, a pioneer in Indian filmmaking. The award consists of a shawl, a medallion, and a monetary prize.

