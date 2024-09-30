Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mithun Chakraborty to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke Award: List of notable recipients

    Mithun Chakraborty is set to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, as announced by Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics, and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw. 

    article_image1
    Mithun Chakraborty is slated to be recognized with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his outstanding efforts and legendary filmography. This prestigious award, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, will be given at the 70th National Film Awards event on October 8, 2024.

    article_image2

    Rekha

    Rekha received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2023 at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF). The award acknowledged her Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry.

    article_image3

    Asha Parekh

    Asha Parekh got the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2020, and it was handed to her at the 68th National Film Awards ceremony on September 30, 2022, in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu gave the prize to Parekh.

    article_image4

    Rajnikanth

    Rajinikanth earned the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2021, which was formally presented because of the COVID-19 epidemic. The prize was meant for 2019. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honor in cinema, presented yearly during the National Film Awards. It honors honorees for their significant contributions to the development of Indian cinema. The prize package comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and cash. 

    article_image5

    Amitabh Bachchan

    In 2019, Amitabh Bachchan got the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in recognition of his services to Indian film. Bachchan has also won other accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, and four National Film accolades for Best Actor.

    article_image6

    Vinod Khanna

    Vinod Khanna received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award posthumously in 2018 at the 65th National Film Awards. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honor in cinema, granted for extraordinary contributions to the advancement of Indian cinema.

    article_image7

    Dev Anand

    Dev Anand received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002. The actor, writer, director, and producer received recognition for his services to Indian cinema. 

    article_image8

    Lata Mangeshkar

    Lata Mangeshkar earned the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. The prize was handed to her by India's then-Prime Minister, V. P. Singh. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest prize in the Indian film industry and is named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, a pioneer in Indian filmmaking. The award consists of a shawl, a medallion, and a monetary prize. 

