"Changes in cast likely": Kunchacko Boban speaks about 'Mammootty-Mohanlal' project, says 'nothing finalized'

    Mammootty-Mohanlal project, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, sparks excitement as Kunchacko Boban confirms discussions but says nothing is finalized. Fahadh Faasil may join, with Mohanlal in a significant role and Mammootty as the lead. 

    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    There’s excitement among Malayalam movie lovers after the news of Mammootty-Mohanlal project, directed by Mahesh Narayanan made rounds on the internet. However, there has been no official announcement regarding this project yet. Recently, comments made by actor Kunchacko Boban regarding this film during the promotions of "Bougainvillea" gave an insight into the project.

    Kunchacko hinted that discussions about the film are happening but emphasized that nothing is finalized yet. He mentioned that Mahesh Narayanan is indeed the director and there are still possibilities for changes in cast and location. He also joked about not wanting to be replaced in the cast amid these changes.

    According to earlier reports, Fahadh Faasil will also have a role in the film, with Mohanlal appearing as a guest star and Mammootty playing the lead character. Mohanlal’s role is expected to be significant. There are also plans to use de-aging technology for the project.

    Mammootty's most recent film was "Turbo," where he portrayed the character Jose. The film featured prominent roles by Kannada actor Raj B. Shetty and Telugu actor Sunil, directed by Vysakh. "Turbo" focuses heavily on action sequences, with Vietnam Fighters handling the critical action scenes. The production was under Mammootty Kampany's banner, with Christo Xavier composing the background score. The film employed advanced filmmaking techniques, including the 'pursuit camera' used for high-speed chase scenes typical in Hollywood. 

    Key crew members involved in "Turbo" include Executive Producer George Sebastian, Production Designer Shaji Naduth, Line Producer Sunil Singh, Production Controller Arom Mohan, Designer Melvin J. Abhijith, Makeup Artist Rashid Ahmed, Co-Director Shaji Padoor, Costume Action Director Phonix Prabhu, Chief Associate Director Rajesh R. Krishnan, and Publicity Design by Yellow Tooth.

