Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, who got married to his on-screen love interest Amala Mukherjee in 1992, has completed a happy journey of 25 years of his marriage. Nagarjuna was earlier married to actor Venkatesh's sister, which lasted for six years.

Nagarjuna Akkineni, the evergreen actor from the South industry, celebrated the silver jubilee of his married life with actor Amala. The 57-year-old actor took to Twitter to thank his wife for staying strong with him for so long and his fans for all the love that they have been showering on the family. He has also shared a lovely picture with his wife and wrote, “25 years of bliss!!thank you Amala!!♥️thank you all for the love and wishes.”

Akhil, the younger son of the couple, shared another picture and wrote, “Happy anniversary to the best parts of my life. You inspire me every day. Love you guys so much.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is soon to join the Akkineni family after getting married to Nagarjuna’s elder son Naga Chaitanya this year, re-shared the picture of Nagarjuna on her Twitter account.

Nagarjuna and Amala’s love story is not unknown to all those who are film fanatics. The two have starred in six films together and their film, Shiva, is considered one of their big hits.

Amala loves helping animals:

Amala is the co-founder of The Blue Cross of Hyderabad, a non-government organisation (NGO) in Hyderabad, which works towards the welfare of animals and preservation of animal rights in India.

Back with a bang:

She quit acting in 1992 following her marriage to Nagarjuna, but made a comeback in 2012 with the Telugu film Life is Beautiful. Amala has appeared in many films in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Recently she was seen with Manju Warrior in Mollywood movie C/O Saira Banu.

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala pose with her son Akhil Akkineni and step-son Naga