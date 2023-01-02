'Would be a great way of handshake...' Fawad Khan on The Legend Of Maula Jatt's India release

The highest-grossing historical period drama Pakistani film of all time, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, is really transcending boundaries with its content and brilliant performances. The Legend Of Maula Jatt with Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in lead roles was all set to be released in India on Dec 30, 2022. However, the censor certificate given to this Pakistani cinematic masterpiece got canceled. Directed by Bilal Lashari, the movie is an adaptation of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt.

Ameya Khopkar, the president of the cinema wing of MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena), said on Twitter that the release has got delayed after a warning given by the party. "... The screening of The Legend of Maula Jatt, has been completely cancelled," his tweet caption read.

The Pakistani star Fawad Khan, in his recent interview with a leading Indian television channel, was asked about the release of the biggest hit Pakistani film, The Legend Of Maula Jatt in India. Giving an apt reply to the same, Fawad Khan has given his response to the same. He said, "That would be great, obviously. If it were to happen. It is a great way to handshake. It is like those sweets and delights we send to one another on Eid and Diwali. Films and music is that kind of an exchange. But things are a bit heated still. Let us see. I have heard it may release or it may not. So, let us see."

Talking about the global recognition and accolades for Pakistani cinema, the actor, last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, said, "I am a small part of the industry. The kind of boundaries it pushed, the business it did. And the filmmaking style. All of it proved great for Pakistani cinema."

According to a leading Indian wire news agency, The Legend Of Maula Jatt release date has got postponed indefinitely. According to a multiplex official's quote to the agency, they got instructed by distributors that the film's release date got pushed ahead indefinitely. The multiplex owners got notified about this two three days back. So far, no new date has got shared with them.

His quote stated, "We got informed by the distributors that the film's release date has got postponed. We were told about this two-three days ago. No further date has been shared with us. He also added, "Zee Studios had acquired the rights of The Legend of Maula Jatt as they were expecting the film to do well. But due to resistance from certain sections, the decision was made. To not release the movie."