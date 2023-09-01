'What is her merit': Suhana Khan faces flak from netizens for becoming brand ambassador of Tira

Netizens ask what is Suhana Khan's merit as she joins prominent and globally iconic Bollywood starlets Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan to become the face of a Tira launch campaign by Reliance. The viral video has several users and netizens slamming her and trolling her for the same.

Suhana Khan has become a brand ambassador before even marking her big Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix movie The Archies. The superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter was making a dazzling entry in a red dress last night along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, and all three divas slayed it at the Tira event. But something that wasn't digestible for many netizens was Suhana standing in the same stature as Bebo and Kiara, who have worked immensely hard to reach this platform. They are questioning what Suhana's merit is. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter? And that is the reason she can get everything and anything on her plate?

The nepotism debate has reached a peak in Bollywood ever since Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut started it in 2015 on Karan Johar's Koffee couch. Lately, all the social media users and netizens have been critical of all the star kids, leading them to mental health issues. Recently, in an interview with a leading portal, Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday spoke about getting affected by the constant judgement around her for her privileges. But, now has learnt to accept it as she chose the path and journey of becoming an actor. Suhana Khan being trolled and facing flak from netizens is not an unusual thing as the starkid is always attacked for something or the other.

A netizen slamming Suhana added, "Sorry to say only papa ki pari, nothing else. She is not for Bollywood." Another said, "She doesn't know even how to walk. What Princess, bro." The third user commented, "New nepo baby karanjohar ki new beti alia bhatt 2.0."

