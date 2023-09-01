Will Kartik Aaryan share screen space with this Tiger Shroff co-star in 'Aashiqui 3'?

Kartik Aaryan announced the third part of the Aashiqui franchise in September 2022, just after the success of his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. According to the latest reports, Kartik Aaryan might share screen space with this Tiger Shroff co-star in Aashiqui 3.

Anurag Basu directed musical drama Aashiqui 3, has roped in Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. If recent reports are correct, the makers have finalised a new fresh face as the female lead. Reportedly, Akanksha Sharma is likely to be seen as the female lead for the film. A source close to the recent developments in his quote to a portal said, "Akanksha has had multiple meetings with the makers. There is a possibility that things might get locked." The source added, "Akanksha is a fresh new face. The makers of Aashiqui have always looked out for fresh pairings. Be it Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal or Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur."

Akanksha Sharma has predominantly worked in the Kannada industry. She also shared the screen space with Tiger Shroff earlier for the music video ‘Disco 82’. The first ever Aashiqui starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the lead hit theatres in July 1990. Aashiqui 2, headlined by Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, was released in April 2013. Kartik Aaryan announced the third part of the franchise in September 2022, just after the success of his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Later, talking to a leading global portal about Aashiqui 3, Kartik said, "The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I have always been a big fan of Anurag Basu and his work. Collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways."

In June this year, Aditya Roy Kapoor also reacted to Kartik replacing him for the Anurag Basu-directed musical and shared that he is looking forward to the movie. He said, "Kartik and Fatima, is it? When I first heard of it, people asked me if I wanted to be part of it. In Aashiqui 2, I took a long swim, so I do not think my character can return for a sequel. I think that the team they are putting together, from what we are hearing, is a great team. And I am really looking forward to it as a film watcher, to see what they do with the next part."

