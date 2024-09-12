'The Kapil Sharma Show' new season: Sunil Grover hints at exciting changes and date reveal, Read more

Sunil Grover offers a sneak peek into the upcoming season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, teasing fresh elements and vibrant updates. Get ready for more laughter!

The eagerly awaited second season of the hit streaming comedy talk show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, is set to premiere on September 21 on Netflix. Fans of the show can look forward to a fresh and exciting new season, with a promise of more laughter and glitz, as revealed by Sunil Grover and Archana Puran Singh.

Sunil Grover, a prominent actor-comedian and one of the show’s key performers, shared insights into what viewers can expect this season. While maintaining the core format that made the first season a success, Grover hinted at several new elements designed to enhance the viewer experience. "The format remains similar, but we’re introducing new characters and gags," Grover explained in an interview with IANS. "We’ve also got a new set of guests from the film industry and beyond. Our costumes will be more vibrant, and even Archana ji has a new stylist this season. The show has become a bit more upscale, and so have we!" he added with a laugh.

Archana Puran Singh, a veteran in comedy talk shows, echoed Grover’s sentiments, emphasizing that while the essence of the show remains unchanged, viewers can expect a grander presentation.

"Season 2 is all about something new yet familiar," Singh told IANS. "We’re not straying from the show’s mass appeal; instead, we’re enhancing it. We have to stay true to the format because it’s what our audience loves. But I assure you, this season will be bigger, bolder, and funnier."

The show features a talented ensemble cast including Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Kiku Sharda, promising a mix of humor and entertainment. With its growing popularity and a dedicated fan base both in India and internationally, The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to make a splash with its new season, blending familiar charm with exciting new twists.

Mark your calendars for September 21 and get ready for a fresh dose of comedy and star-studded fun!

