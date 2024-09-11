Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varun Dhawan slams paparazzi for insensitive coverage of Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora's tragic death

    Varun Dhawan has condemned the paparazzi for their insensitive behavior following Anil Arora’s tragic death. The family continues to mourn as investigations proceed.
     

    Varun Dhawan slams paparazzi for insensitive coverage of Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora's tragic death NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 3:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 3:58 PM IST

    In a deeply saddening turn of events, Anil Arora, father of Bollywood actresses Malaika and Amrita Arora, took his own life on Wednesday afternoon. The shocking news has reverberated through the entertainment industry and beyond, leaving fans and family in profound grief.

    In the wake of this tragedy, actor Varun Dhawan has voiced his disapproval of the media’s handling of the situation. Dhawan took to his Instagram stories to criticize the paparazzi for their intrusive behavior during a time of mourning. He posted, “It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras in the face of the people who are grieving. Please think about what you are doing and what someone is going through when you do this. I understand it is work but sometimes another human might not be okay with this #humanity.”

    Varun Dhawan slams paparazzi for insensitive coverage of Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora's tragic death NTI

    The Mumbai Police reported that Anil Arora jumped from the balcony of his residence in Bandra. The exact reasons behind his actions remain unclear, and the family has yet to issue an official statement. Top police officials have arrived at the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

    Malaika Arora’s mother, Joyce, shared with the police that Anil Arora, who had been living with her after their separation, was last seen on the balcony reading newspapers. When Joyce noticed his absence, she looked over the balcony to find him and saw him falling. The building’s watchman was reportedly shouting for help. Joyce mentioned that Anil Arora had no significant health issues aside from some knee pain.

    A video circulating on social media shows a distraught Malaika rushing back to Mumbai from Pune upon hearing the tragic news. Her ex-husband, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, was also seen outside the residence, coordinating with the police. The area around the Arora home has been secured by the police to maintain privacy during this sensitive period, with an ambulance present to assist if needed.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora arrives at parents' house amid tragic death of father Anil Arora [WATCH]


     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Onam 2024: Kondal to Ajayante Randam Moshanam-5 Malayalam movies set to release on Thiruvonam RBA

    Onam 2024: Kondal to Ajayante Randam Moshanam-5 Malayalam movies set to release on Thiruvonam

    Mirzapur movie: Hrithik Roshan replacing Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya? Fans warn "Disaster hogi!" RTM

    Mirzapur movie: Hrithik Roshan replacing Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya? Fans warn "Disaster hogi!"

    Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora arrives at parent's house amid tragic death of father Anil Arora [WATCH] NTI

    Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora arrives at parents' house amid tragic death of father Anil Arora [WATCH]

    Arjun Kapoor rushes to support Malaika Arora after her father Anil Arora allegedly dies by suicide [WATCH] ATG

    Arjun Kapoor rushes to support Malaika Arora after her father Anil Arora allegedly dies by suicide [WATCH]

    Malaika Arora on her 'tumultuous' childhood and parents' separation: 'Tough times teach valuable lessons' RTM

    Malaika Arora on her 'tumultuous' childhood and parents' separation: 'Tough times teach valuable lessons'

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora Father Suicide: Celebs who passed away in similar way RBA

    Malaika Arora Father Suicide: Celebs who passed away in similar way

    Irked with EV services, man sets OLA showroom on fire in Karnataka's Kalaburagi; video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Irked over EV services, man sets OLA showroom on fire in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Suicide Statistics in India Here's a shocking reality RBA

    Suicide Statistics in India: Here’s a SHOCKING reality

    STAGGERING ODI World Cup 2023 generated economic boost worth Rs 11,637 crore for India, reveals ICC snt

    STAGGERING! ODI World Cup 2023 generated economic boost worth Rs 11,637 crore for India, reveals ICC

    J&K elections 2024: PM Modi to address mega rallies on Sept 14 and 19 dmn

    J&K elections 2024: PM Modi to address mega rallies on Sept 14 and 19

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon