Varun Dhawan slams paparazzi for insensitive coverage of Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora's tragic death

In a deeply saddening turn of events, Anil Arora, father of Bollywood actresses Malaika and Amrita Arora, took his own life on Wednesday afternoon. The shocking news has reverberated through the entertainment industry and beyond, leaving fans and family in profound grief.

In the wake of this tragedy, actor Varun Dhawan has voiced his disapproval of the media’s handling of the situation. Dhawan took to his Instagram stories to criticize the paparazzi for their intrusive behavior during a time of mourning. He posted, “It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras in the face of the people who are grieving. Please think about what you are doing and what someone is going through when you do this. I understand it is work but sometimes another human might not be okay with this #humanity.”

The Mumbai Police reported that Anil Arora jumped from the balcony of his residence in Bandra. The exact reasons behind his actions remain unclear, and the family has yet to issue an official statement. Top police officials have arrived at the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Malaika Arora’s mother, Joyce, shared with the police that Anil Arora, who had been living with her after their separation, was last seen on the balcony reading newspapers. When Joyce noticed his absence, she looked over the balcony to find him and saw him falling. The building’s watchman was reportedly shouting for help. Joyce mentioned that Anil Arora had no significant health issues aside from some knee pain.

A video circulating on social media shows a distraught Malaika rushing back to Mumbai from Pune upon hearing the tragic news. Her ex-husband, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, was also seen outside the residence, coordinating with the police. The area around the Arora home has been secured by the police to maintain privacy during this sensitive period, with an ambulance present to assist if needed.

