Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh emulates Alia Bhatt, gives his own spin to 'Tum Kya Mile' [WATCH]

After Alia Bhatt, Ranvir Singh joins the bandwagon in creating a reel of their recently released song from the movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, ‘Tum Kya Mile’, jokes saying ‘Alia ke reel jitna budget nahi thha’. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal has sung the song which has been composed by Pritam--- by Amrita Ghosh

All eyes are on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as they collaborate in the much-anticipated film, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani," marking Karan Johar's directorial comeback after seven years. The recently released song, "Tum Kya Mile," has already become a massive hit, captivating fans with its stunning locations and sizzling chemistry. Following Alia's reel on the song from Dubai Beach, Ranveer has now joined in with his own unique interpretation that is bound to leave you in splits.

In a video shared on his Instagram, Ranveer Singh can be seen recreating the popular song "Tum Kya Mile" from "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani." Sporting a beige shirt paired with blue denim and brown shoes, he dances across various scenic locations, including beaches, hills, and snowy mountains. Playfully captioning the reel, Ranveer wrote, "Alia ke reel jitna budget nahi tha #TumKyaMile."

READ ALSO: Grazia Millennial Awards 2023: Urfi Javed sets the red carpet on fire; Netizens react with mixed emotions

ALSO READ: Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's first wife, expresses disapproval of his relationship with Hema Malini

"Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" marks Karan Johar's return to filmmaking after a considerable gap. Karan Johar was last seen donning the director’s hat in a full-length feature film in ‘Ae Dil Hai Muskil’ with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Bachchan in the lead. Shah Rukh Khan too made a special appreance in the film. The film brought the Stardust best director of the year award to him. With his return to the director’s arena, film-maker Karan Johar certainly hopes to break some box-office numbers and as the buzz surrounding the movie goes higher, the anticipation for this much awaited film has started.

Ranveer Singh portrays the character of Rocky, while Alia Bhatt plays Rani in this romantic drama. The film narrates the larger-than-life love story of Rocky and Rani, hailing from Punjabi and Bengali backgrounds, respectively. Apart from the dynamic duo, the movie features veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

With the magic of Ranveer and Alia's performances, along with the directorial brilliance of Karan Johar, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience. Stay tuned for more updates on this much-awaited film.