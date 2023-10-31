Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Tejas' : Kangana Ranaut holds special screening for UP CM Yogi Adityanath, tears up after watching the film

    Kangana Ranaut held a special screening of the film 'Tejas' for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She shared pictures from the screening and revealed that the Chief Minister was overwhelmed with emotions after seeing the film and couldn't stop his tears.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 7:52 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Tejas'. She has been imploring fans to see the picture in theaters, in which she plays an Air Force pilot. Recently, she held a special screening of the film for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She shared pictures from the screening and revealed that the Chief Minister was overwhelmed with emotions after seeing the film and couldn't stop his tears. Previously, she also hosted a private screening for Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

    About 'Tejas'

    Kangana Ranaut portrays an Air Force pilot who is on a mission to combat terrorism in 'Tejas' where she reportedly spent four months in intensive training to perfect the specialized combat skills used by Indian forces for the film.

    RSVP produced the film, which features a superb ensemble cast led by Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair. The film is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. 'Tejas' will have a worldwide release on October 27, 2023. 

    Kangana's upcoming projects

    Meanwhile, Kangana has been hard at work on her upcoming film, 'Emergency'. She not only plays the lead in the film, but she also directs it. Kangana will play former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film Emergency. The release date of the film is not yet finalist. 

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 7:52 PM IST
