    'Sambhal ke giro': Nora Fatehi trolled by Instagram users for humourous slip of tongue

    Social media is a funny place indeed. Nora Fatehi's recent slip of the tongue as she helped a person about to fall down and said 'Sambhal ke giro' has gone viral on social media. Now the trolls are having a gala time trolling her in the comments.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    Nora got papped by the shutterbugs in the city. In a new video on a renowned paparazzo account, a clip featuring the diva has gone viral on social media. In the video, Nora Fatehi is helping a person stand up and walk. The person was all set to fall. But by mistake, she said, 'Sambhal ke giro'. This unexpected error has gone viral on Instagram. Nora is getting trolled by users online.

    While stepping out and getting papped by the paparazzi, global bollywood dance diva Nora Fatehi got captured by the photogs helping a man who was about to fall down. But instead of telling him to walk carefully, Nora said, 'Sambhal Ke Giro'. This funny video on the paparazzo account has gone viral. Users are bashing Nora for her slip of tongue.

    A well-known paparazzo account uploaded the video two hours back on the official Instagram account. He has captioned the video as, "#NoraFatehi sambhal ke."

    In the video, we can see that Nora Fatehi kept it casual by dressing in a sleeveless white crop top and mauve-colored pants. She kept her hair open towards the side. She goes towards the guy about to fall and makes him stand. Then she tells him, 'Sambhal ke giro.' Surprisingly, this blunder got noticed by the netizens and social media users who have roasted her for the same.

    "Did she say sambhal ke giro", said a user. "Sambhal ke giro bhai, pehle thodi planning karlo kitne speed se girna hai aur kitni chot lagwani hai uske baad giro, aise ek dum se koun girta hai, girewe insan," added another one. "Giro magar sambhal k par giro jarur," a user wrote. "Sambhal ke giro?. Sambhal ke kaise girte hai Bhai?," a fan asked. "Sambhalne bhi keh rahi hai or girne bhi kehrahi hai. women," a user added. "Sambhal ke kaise girte hai," another fan shared.

    On the work front, Nora to be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the awaited video song Achcha Sila Diya sung by B Praak with lyrics penned by Jaani. After the hit song Pachtaaoge, audiences and Nora Fatehi fans are thrilled for this new song.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 6:03 PM IST
