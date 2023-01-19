'Sambhal ke giro': Nora Fatehi trolled by Instagram users for humourous slip of tongue

Social media is a funny place indeed. Nora Fatehi's recent slip of the tongue as she helped a person about to fall down and said 'Sambhal ke giro' has gone viral on social media. Now the trolls are having a gala time trolling her in the comments.

A well-known paparazzo account uploaded the video two hours back on the official Instagram account. He has captioned the video as, "#NoraFatehi sambhal ke."

In the video, we can see that Nora Fatehi kept it casual by dressing in a sleeveless white crop top and mauve-colored pants. She kept her hair open towards the side. She goes towards the guy about to fall and makes him stand. Then she tells him, 'Sambhal ke giro.' Surprisingly, this blunder got noticed by the netizens and social media users who have roasted her for the same.

"Did she say sambhal ke giro", said a user. "Sambhal ke giro bhai, pehle thodi planning karlo kitne speed se girna hai aur kitni chot lagwani hai uske baad giro, aise ek dum se koun girta hai, girewe insan," added another one. "Giro magar sambhal k par giro jarur," a user wrote. "Sambhal ke giro?. Sambhal ke kaise girte hai Bhai?," a fan asked. "Sambhalne bhi keh rahi hai or girne bhi kehrahi hai. women," a user added. "Sambhal ke kaise girte hai," another fan shared.

On the work front, Nora to be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the awaited video song Achcha Sila Diya sung by B Praak with lyrics penned by Jaani. After the hit song Pachtaaoge, audiences and Nora Fatehi fans are thrilled for this new song.