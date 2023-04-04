Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on rumours of ex-husband Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala

    In a recent interview with a leading regional Hindi entertainment portal, Shaakutalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has responded to Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala's dating rumours. Here's what she has said.

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    South industry starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted to rumours of her ex-husband and actor dating Naga Chaitanya dating actor Shobhita Dhulipala. Samantha broke her silence days after an old photo of Chaitanya and Shobhita at a restaurant emerged online.

    In the picture, Chaitanya posed with a chef for a picture, while Shobhita was sitting at a table behind them. Reportedly, the photo got clicked during the couple's London trip.

    Speaking with a leading regional Hindi entertainment portal, Samantha said, "I am not bothered as to who is in a relationship with whom. Those who do not know the value of love will be left in tears, irrespective of the number of people they date. At least that girl should be happy. If, he changes his behavior and looks after the girl without hurting her. It will be good for everyone."

    Fans will see Samantha in the Indian version of Citadel, created by Raj and DK, along with Varun Dhawan. The series is produced by D2R Films and Amazon Studios, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

    Apart from the Indian version of Citadel, fans would see her in the much-awaited magnum opus film Shaakuntalam, helmed by Gunasekhar with Dev Mohan. The film would release in theatres on April 14. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil languages. She will also essay the lead role in an upcoming romantic film Khusi opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
