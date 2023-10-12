Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Sam Bahadur' poster OUT: Witness Vicky Kaushal in a never-seen-before rugged avatar

    The teaser of 'Sam Bahadur' will be screened in the India Vs Pakistan World Cup match on October 14, 2023. 

    'Sam Bahadur' poster OUT: Witness Vicky Kaushal in a never-seen-before rugged avatar RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    The wait is finally over!! Vicky Kaushal shared the poster of his much-anticipated film 'Sam Bahadur'. The film  will hit the theaters shortly and the teaser will be released tomorrow by the creators ahead of the event. To build excitement for the film, Vicky took to Instagram and shared an intriguing glimpse from the film. It is also said that the teaser will be screened in the India Vs Pakistan World Cup match on October 14, 2023. 

    The poster

    About Sam Bahadur

    'Sam Bahadur' is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His service career spanned four decades and five wars and he was the first general in the Indian Army to be appointed to the rank of Field Marshal. His military success in the 1971 Indo-Pak war resulted in the establishment of Bangladesh. Vicky Kaushal will play a renowned role in the film.

    Along with Vicky, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh (as Indra Gandhi), Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick (as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein (as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub (as Captain Attiqur Rahman), and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela (as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh). The film's release date is yet to be revealed. 

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber faces backlash for 'Praying for Israel' caption on Gaza photo (Check out) RBA

    Israel-Hamas War: Justin Bieber faces backlash for 'Praying for Israel' caption on Gaza photo (Check out)

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Contestants gang up against 'Drone Pratap'; here's what they are doing vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Contestants gang up against ‘Drone Pratap’; here's what they are doing

    Malayalam comedy actor Binu B Kamal arrested for sexually assaulting woman in bus rkn

    Malayalam comedy actor Binu B Kamal arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman in bus

    Rajinikanth FEVER: Superstar all set for 'Thalaivar 170'; currently in Tirunelveli RBA

    Rajinikanth FEVER: Superstar all set for 'Thalaivar 170'; currently in Tirunelveli

    Hrithik Roshan girlfriend Saba Azad gets trolled for her performance on Lakme Fashion Week ramp (WATCH) RBA

    Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad gets trolled for her performance on Lakme Fashion Week ramp (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ahead of India clash, Pakistan team welcomed by Garba dancers in Ahmedabad - WATCH snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ahead of India clash, Pakistan team welcomed by Garba dancers in Ahmedabad - WATCH

    Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber faces backlash for 'Praying for Israel' caption on Gaza photo (Check out) RBA

    Israel-Hamas War: Justin Bieber faces backlash for 'Praying for Israel' caption on Gaza photo (Check out)

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Contestants gang up against 'Drone Pratap'; here's what they are doing vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Contestants gang up against ‘Drone Pratap’; here's what they are doing

    WhatsApp to introduce new feature will allow users to create group chat events gcw

    WhatsApp to introduce new feature, will allow users to create group chat events

    Bihar train accident: Investigators point to maintenance issues as possible cause AJR

    Bihar train accident: Investigators point to maintenance issues as possible cause

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon