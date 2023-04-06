Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Salaar' makers give another glimpse of intense, rugged avatar of Prabhas (WATCH)

    After showcasing the romantic side in the critically acclaimed film Radhe Shyam, the Prabhas fans eagerly waiting for new updates can rejoice. Makers have dropped a new character teaser video for Prabhas starrer Salaar.
     

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    Prabhas fans waiting for new updates on his upcoming films like Salaar, and Project K, can feel excited and rejoice in happiness now. Prabhas is a big name in the South film industry. Even Bollywood is vying for wanting to get him into the industry.

    Prabhas has given nuanced and finesse-filled performances in the Baahubali film franchise, Saaho, Chatrapathi, Rebel, Billa, and Mirchi, and is a globally loved pan-Indian star.

    After winning the hearts of fans and audiences with his brilliant performances in the Baahubali film franchise, which started the way for pan-Indian films in India that are dominating mainstream Hindi films, This is exciting news for the die-hard Prabhas fans across the globe. Fans who waited patiently for updates on Salaar can be buoyant as the makers, Hombale Films, who gave big hit films like KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara, have finally ended fans' excitement by revealing the first glimpse of globally prominent star Prabhas in a rugged and mighty avatar. 

     

    In the video, there is a sneak peek of Prabhas in rugged and robust avatar as Salaar, who has come back to take revenge and means simply business. After a long time since Rebel times, fans will witness the power-packed action sequences of Prabhas with excellently choreographed action pieces in magnum opus actioner-thriller entertainer. Shruti Hassan is the female lead in this film alongside Prabhas. The release date of the film is also officially out now. Prabhas starrer Salaar releases in theatres on September 28, 2023. Fans have shared their thrill to see Prabhas in an action avatar after long time since Billa. "The Most Violent Man #Salaar bhai," a fan said. "The Most Violent Man is coming soon with the full package to blow your mind on Sep 28th 2023 #Salaar #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel," a fan added.

