    'Popcorn ka dam kam kijiye': Jackie Shroff's amusing request to CM Yogi Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath met with many film personalities in Mumbai on Thursday to discuss countless opportunities bollywood filmmakers can have while shooting for films in Uttar Pradesh's upcoming film city. At this meeting, Bollywood star Jackie Shroff urged UP CM Yogi Adityanath to help lower the popcorn prices in the theatre.

    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 7:44 PM IST

    It was a thought-provoking meeting on Thursday between the Bollywood fraternity of stars and filmmakers with the UP CM Yogi Adityanath. We saw that UP CM Yogi Adityanath met many big filmmakers and actors in Mumbai on Thursday to open up on the exciting incentives and opportunities that the Bollywood filmmakers can have while shooting for films in Uttar Pradesh's upcoming film city. 

    Yogi Adityanath addressed the producers and directors of the film industry. Affluent and A-lister film personalities like Boney Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Sunil Shetty, Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Rajkumar Santoshi attended the event.

    Everyone praised the work of CM Yogi and said that now a good environment is being created in UP for shooting films and series. However, during this event, The King Uncle fame legendary Bollywood star Jackie Shroff said a comical statement.

    Actor Jackie Shroff welcomed the UP CM Yogi Adityanath in his own distinctive style. Jackie Shroff said that whenever you want homemade food, you can order it. Jackie Shroff said, "Sir, reduce the price of popcorn in the theatre. Popcorn gets consumed by paying 500 rupees. What happened? When the cinema halls and theatres are going to be made within Uttar Pradesh, punish them so severely that they cannot eat that much. Eat, but do not let your stomach burst. Eat and feed, but how can you eat so much. Build a film city, make a picture, but if it continues like this, who will go to see the film. Let the poor man become a pauper."

    CM Yogi Adityanath is constantly working on making a film city in UP. CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh has a safe environment and good connectivity. The Chief Minister said that under the film policy of his government if any web series is filmed and shot within UP the makers will receive almost 50% of the subsidy. At the same time, a twenty-five percent subsidy will be given for making studios and film labs. He said that the government is trying to make such a film city in UP which is unique for the country and the world.

