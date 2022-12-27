Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Rashmika has no future in Bollywood' predicts KRK; also read what he said about Ranveer's career and more

    Kamaal R Khan, an actor-turned-critic, recently mocked popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna. He believes she has no future in Bollywood.

    'Rashmika has no future in Bollywood' predicts KRK; also read what he said about Ranveer's career and more RBA
    Kamaal R Khan, an actor-turned-critic, draws notice with his controversial film reviews and nasty comments about celebrities. He recently declared that Rashmika Mandanna, a prominent South Indian actress, had no future in Bollywood. 

    Yes, you read that correctly! To mock Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's relationship, KRK referred to Shah Rukh Khan as a TikTok star; KRK is known for making fun of celebrities.

    Rashmika, who made her Bollywood debut in Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye, will soon be seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika was recently targeted by KRK, who said she had no future in the Bollywood business. He also said that Hindi people, who have previously seen Aishwarya, Madhuri, and Kareena, will not accept the main actress.

    KRK tweeted saying, 'According to her looks, Actress @iamRashmika is good for south films and Bhojpuri films but a wrong Choice for Hindi films. Hindi audiences can’t accept her as the main lead heroine, who already watched actresses like Aishwarya, Madhuri and Kareena.' 

    KRK has even stated that Ranveer Singh's career is ended and that the Bollywood business is going through a difficult period. He further referred to Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh as "double dholki," claiming that their next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be a flop.

