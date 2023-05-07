Is 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2' on cards ? Ranbir Kapoor opens up on sequel plans

In a recent interview with a portal, the 'Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar' star opened up about how the director Ayan Mukerji and himself have discussed many 'ideas' for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2 and more.

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani would make an exciting and captivating sequel. In a recent interview, the actor talked about plans for the sequel YJHD 2. He also revealed how the noted filmmaker and director Ayan Mukerji even had an intriguing story for it but got busy with the Brahmastra series.

In his recent interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I think Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel. Ayan also had a very nice story. I remember, but then he went into this Brahmastra journey. But never say never. He might make it after a couple of years."

Spilling beans on what the plot of the film might be about or look like, Ranbir Kapoor adds, "I think the story will be 10 years forward where Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi, where they are in their lives. I think it will be quite interesting and nice to explore, those characters."

It is not the first time that Ranbir Kapoor has talked about the sequel of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. In 2018 too, the actor spoke about the same when he told a reputed entertainment portal, “Ayan is on the journey to make Brahmastra, which is very time-consuming. But we have often spoken about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2. He also has an idea for it. He seldom says we should have just done that it would be an easier film. Easier than Brahmastra because he is going quite crazy making this film. You never know. Maybe between Brahmastra Part 1 and 2, we get a window of 6 months."

Released a decade back in 2013, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in the lead. The film revolved around their friendship and love stories. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Brahmastra 2 and 3 in his pipeline.

