'Israel-Hamas' war: Madonna halts her music concert to talk about horrific genocide situation; Know details

Madonna was performing at O2 Arena in London as a part of her Celebration Tour when she stopped and called the Israel-Hamas conflict 'heartbreaking'. The ongoing 'Israel-Hamas war is cruel and barbaric. Many children and families have lost their lives in it. This brutal war has shaken Hollywood as well.

While the Israel-Hamas war has shaken the world, American singer Madonna also stopped her concert midway recently to speak about the conflict. The Frozen singer was performing at O2 Arena in London as a part of her Celebration Tour when she stopped and called the Israel-Hamas conflict heartbreaking. Madonna mentioned that visuals of violence are frightening and asked how humans can be so heartless.

According to an Indian entertainment portal, Madonna was quoted saying, "What is happening right now between Israel and Palestine is heartbreaking. I turn on social media. I want to vomit. I see children are getting kidnapped. They all are getting pulled off the motorcycles. The babies are being killed and decapitated, and children at peace raves are being shot and killed. How can human beings be so cruel to one another? It frightens me."

Madonna added, "We are all candles. We can bring light to the world. If at all we turn enough light on. Then, the united and collective consciousness of generosity and unity will change. No politicians, laws, sanctions, land given or taken. We, with our consciousness, can change the world."

It comes days after over 700 people from the entertainment industry signed an open letter in support of Israel. The official letter read, "This is terrorism is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for the actions of Hamas. This terrorism has to be called out by everyone." It also urged people to remember "the horrific images that came out of Israel and pray for peace. Some notable names that signed the letter included Hollywood actors Gal Gadot, Liev Schreiber, Chris Pine, Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, Jamie Lee Curtis, writer and producer Ryan Murphy and director Antoine Fuqua and Michael Douglas.

Hamas began its attack on Israeli towns earlier this month. So far, close to almost 4,000 people have died in the conflict. Many people are also being held captive in the Gaza Strip.

