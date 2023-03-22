Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Selena Gomez getting married? Singer's wedding gown images going viral fuels rumors; know details

    Singer Selena Gomez's recent pictures in a wedding gown went viral on the internet, shocking the fans. But here is the entire story about it.

    Is Selena Gomez getting married? Singer's wedding gown images going viral fuels rumors; know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 2:25 PM IST

    Is the Baila Conmigo singer and actress Selena Gomez getting married? Well, the songstress's wedding rumors sparked after she was spotted in the streets of the US wearing a gorgeous white wedding gown. 

    In pictures that went viral on social media platforms, Selena wore a grand off-shoulder wedding gown, sporting a veil. However, before you wonder who is Selena Gomez’s husband and what is happening, let us clarify, it seems to be a scene from her show, Only Murders in the Building Season 3 shooting, which is currently happening.

    ALSO READ: Selena Gomez becomes most followed global icon; clocks 400 million amid ongoing Hailey, Kylie drama

    On Tuesday, paparazzi spotted Selena walking on the sets of her show wearing the wedding gown, taking every person and crew's breath away with her mesmerizing looks. While it was enough to spark curiosity, her Only Murders in the Building co-star and Hollywood icon, Steve Martin, took to Twitter and shared a picture with the on-screen bride. He hinted at a wedding in the series with his caption. "Turns out this happened, too," read his caption. The pictures took no time to go viral.

    "I AM SO EXCITEDDD THIS SEASON IS GOING TO BE CRAZYYY," said a fan. "She looks so pretty in the wedding dress and veil," another fan added. "This has just given me the will to live," a fan added.

    Selena also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets and wrote, "I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu." In the pictures, Selena was seated on the floor with a soda can in her hand. She is giving a bright and vibrant smile while posing for the cameras. She also revealed she was wearing a pair of shoes with her gown.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

    Only Murders in the Building season 3 is currently getting shot and filmed, which is why there is no release date.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora reveals how people felt she made a 'mistake' dropping the 'Khan' surname post-divorce

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 2:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Dhoom 3 killed franchise': Fans slam Aamir Khan for 'behind the scene politics' that spoiled film - READ

    'Dhoom 3 killed franchise': Fans slam Aamir Khan for 'behind the scene politics' that spoiled film - READ

    Rashmika Mandanna comes clean on her debut film being ex Rakshit Shetty's 'Kirik Party', know details vma

    Rashmika Mandanna comes clean on her debut film being ex Rakshit Shetty's 'Kirik Party', know details

    Did Aishwarya Rai take sly dig at Alia Bhatt for having 'opportunities'? Netizens react vma

    Did Aishwarya Rai take sly dig at Alia Bhatt for having 'opportunities'? Netizens react

    Exclusive Interview 'Rocket Boys' director Abhay Pannu speaks to Asianet Newsable

    Exclusive 'Rocket Boys' director Abhay Pannu on landmines he evaded, Gandhi family and telling India's stories

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to have two unique looks in much-awaited Malaikottai Valiban; know details here vma

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to have two unique looks in much-awaited Malaikottai Valiban; know details here

    Recent Stories

    Legendary PT Usha to receive honorary Doctorate; Here's why ANR

    Legendary PT Usha to receive honorary Doctorate; Here's why

    Feeling depressed? Here are 7 lifestyle changes to keep sadness at bay - gps

    Feeling depressed? Here are 7 lifestyle changes to keep sadness at bay

    Why has India struggled to uncover a proper left-arm seamer since Zaheer Khan's retirement? Ravichandran Ashwin reveals-ayh

    Why has India struggled to uncover a proper left-arm seamer since Zaheer Khan's retirement? Ashwin reveals

    'Dhoom 3 killed franchise': Fans slam Aamir Khan for 'behind the scene politics' that spoiled film - READ

    'Dhoom 3 killed franchise': Fans slam Aamir Khan for 'behind the scene politics' that spoiled film - READ

    Delhi Budget 2023 Here is how AAP plans to boost national capital infrastructure gcw

    Delhi Budget 2023: Here's how AAP plans to boost national capital's infrastructure

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon