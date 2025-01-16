Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker demanded Rs 1 crore, reveals police in FIR

The man who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home in Mumbai's posh Bandra West neighbourhood early Thursday morning demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, according to reports.

Saif Ali Khan’s attacker entered the actor’s home through the fire exit staircase with the likely intent to commit burglary and stayed there for hours, the Mumbai Police said on Thursday, hours after the actor was stabbed inside his home in posh Bandra West neighbourhood in Mumbai. The 54-year-old actor underwent surgery after a serious injury to the spinal cord; he is currently stable.

The attacker reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore at the actor's house, according to reports.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times, resulting in injuries to his hand and neck, and near his spinal cord. He was rushed to the city's Lilavati Hospital - by his son Ibrahim in an auto-rickshaw after his car was delayed - where doctors performed emergency surgery.

Khan and his family - wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and their sons - live in an apartment - spread over four floors - in a twelve-storey building in Bandra West.

Earlier today, Mumbai police identified one suspect connected to the crime, confirming the intruder gained entry through the fire escape staircase with the intent to commit robbery.

"Last night, the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. It appears to be a robbery attempt. We are working to arrest the accused. Ten detection teams are on the case. An offence has been registered at Bandra Police Station," stated Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 9.

Reports suggest the intruder entered Khan’s home while his family was present, initially confronting a maid before engaging in a violent altercation with the actor. Saif sustained severe injuries during the struggle, including a knife wound to his thoracic spinal cord, prompting immediate medical intervention.

The attacker was spotted in CCTV footage from a stairwell in the actor's home; he can be seen in a t-shirt and jeans, with an orange scarf on his shoulder.

Police investigation underway

The Bandra police, alongside Mumbai’s Crime Branch, are actively investigating the case. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to uncover how the intruder bypassed building security. According to reports, while the Khan family is stating that it was a 'robbery bid' the police are probing all angles, especially the mystery behind the attacker's identity.

The question remains if the man 'knew someone who let him in', citing that the building is a well-guarded gated society with security and CCTV cameras recording movement.

