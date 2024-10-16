Hema Malini Birthday: 8 Stunning sarees inspired by her for your mom

Lifestyle
Born on October 16, Hema Malini has captivated cinema lovers for decades with her beauty and talent. Here are some of her stunning saree looks.
Honoring Hema Malini's South Indian roots, Kanjeevaram sarees are an integral part of her wardrobe. These sarees with bright colors and wide borders give her a royal look.
The light and flowy georgette sarees match her personality perfectly. These sarees with simple prints and pastel colors give her a comfortable yet graceful look.
Hema Malini looks like a poet's dream girl in a golden silk saree. This type of saree will look great on ladies of every generation.
Pink and golden zari work Banarasi sarees make Hema Malini's look very attractive. She has often been seen in Banarasi sarees at family functions or big events.
Hema Malini looks gorgeous in a floral print silk saree. This type of saree looks very flattering on women over 40.
Hema Malini gives a simple and elegant look in a pink Patola silk saree. You can carry this type of saree on any occasion.
Whether it's a puja at home or a wedding ceremony, this type of red silk saree will look great on mom. A good silk saree will be available under 10 thousand.
Hema Malini is giving a gorgeous look in a yellow and maroon shades silk saree. You can carry this type of saree on any occasion.