"Listened to it fully...": Film producer Joby George praises script of upcoming Mammootty-Mohanlal project

Mammootty and Mohanlal is set to star together in Mahesh Narayanan's upcoming film, produced by Mammootty Kampany and Aashirvad Cinemas. Shooting is expected to begin in November. Meanwhile, film producer Joby George praised the script as "brilliant."

Malayalam cinema enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting a film directed by Mahesh Narayanan, featuring superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal in lead roles. Although the official announcement for the film is still pending, shooting is expected to begin in November. The film will be produced jointly by Mammootty Kampany and Aashirvad Cinemas.

Recently, producer Joby George praised the script for the film, stating that it was the first complete script he has listened to since producing "Shylock." In an interview with the Milestone Makers YouTube channel, George mentioned, "After 'Shylock,' I heard the entire script of the upcoming Mammootty film. While I am not producing it, I can say that Mahesh Narayanan’s script for the Mammootty-Mohanlal film is brilliant. I believe it will become a big film."

Mohanlal and Mammootty last appeared together on the big screen in 2013 in a scene from "Kadal Kadannu Oru Maathukutty," directed by Ranjith. However, the last film where they shared equal prominence in their roles was "Twenty: 20," directed by Joshi, which was released in 2008. The upcoming project is expected to have a production budget of around 80 crores.

