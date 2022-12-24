Pathaan Controversy: Swara Bhasker slams politicians for whipping up communal frenzy

While the problems for SRK and Deepika starrer actioner-thriller film Pathaan refuse to stop, there is another new update on the highly discussed Besharam Rang song controversy which only grows much wider each day. Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker slams the politicians for whipping up communal frenzy. She has said that the song controversy is just foolish.

Problems for King Khan and the Queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, seem to be never-ending. Their much-awaited magnum opus, actioner-thriller entertainer film Pathaan is in the soup of controversies. Ardent film connoisseurs and fans will watch the film in the theatres. But as of now, it is slowly becoming a huge problem. For those unaware, something similar happened during Padmaavat a few years back in 2018.

The entire issue erupted and is slowly amplifying like a wild fire. It started when a section of social media users started the trend Boycott Pathaan because they were miffed, with the fact that Deepika wore a saffron-colored bikini set in the song Besharam Rang. While Shah Rukh, has been accused of hurting sentiments because of wearing a sea green color shirt in the Besharam Rang song from Pathaan. While the issue refuses to calm down, now there is a new development in the tale.

After so many politicians, netizens, social media users, Karni Sena and, other organizations have also started joining the Boycott Bollywood brigade thanks to this ongoing controversy, another new update is finally here. Bollywood star Swara Bhasker known for films like Nil Battey Sannata, and Veere Di Wedding, has also spoken up in favor of the film Pathaan. She has defended both Shah Rukh and Deepika and instead called out the politicians for trying to spread a communal frenzy.

Now, Swara Bhasker has insisted that the ministers and the elected representatives of the country should be putting their entire focus and attention on matters concerning the well-being of the citizens instead of “whipping up communal frenzy.”

In her recent interview quote with a leading digital entertainment portal, Swara Bhasker finally opened up on her view regarding the same. She said, "Ministers and elected representatives, who frankly should focus their attention on real issues of their constituents and the public, find that targeting Muslims or whipping up communal frenzy is a good way to be in the news."

She also adds, "They use people’s faith for political gain. Frankly, it is both despicable and dangerous. Communal rhetoric, bigotry, Islamophobia, and hate are political currency." Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2023.