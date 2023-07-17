Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jawan' star Shah Rukh Khan opens up on getting unfinished film scripts; Here's what he said

    In an old interview with Lehren, Shah Rukh Khan remembered that directors would give him incomplete scripts and expect him to work wonders without proper dialogues. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest Indian superstars who has a global fan following and is the King Khan of Bollywood.

    'Jawan' star Shah Rukh Khan opens up on getting unfinished film scripts; Here's what he said vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    Back in the day, before Shah Rukh Khan became the Badshah of Bollywood, he rocked the stage and TV screens! In an old interview, he spilt the beans about how directors would come to him with half-baked and unfinished scripts and expect him to work his magical spell and charm without proper dialogues. But guess what happened when he turned into a superstar? Things changed! Suddenly, those very directors started bowing down to his script demands, realising it was all about his particular attention to detail. Shah Rukh Khan made a much-awaited comeback on screens after a four-year-long sabbatical with the global blockbuster film Pathaan which made him the King of Bollywood again.

    ALSO READ: WGA-AFTRA Strikes: Indian screenwriters voice support; advocate for equitable recognition, fair compensation

    In the interview with Lehren Retro, he recalled, "Jab main film sign karta hu tab main bahut pareshaan karta hoon logo ko. Ab aap pareshani boliye ya detailing kahiye ke aap mere paas kahini le kar aye aur kaha yeh storyline hain toh aap kar dijiye. Main bolta hoon ki aap puri kahani likh ke layiye, with dialogues (When I sign in film. I disturb the makers a lot. You call it disturbing or detailing — It is all up to you. They sometimes say this is the story you do the film. But I say that bring me the whole story, the script and the dialogues. I am a stage artist)."

    Recounting how things changed as his films started doing well at the box office, he said, "Abhi main hit ho gaya toh log kehte hai, detail se karta hain. Baat hain uss ladke mein. Lambi race ka ghoda hai. Pehle jab main karta tha tab bolte the, ‘Arre samajhta kya hai, yaar? Sala script maangta hain humse’ (When I became successful, people said, He pays attention to details. This guy will last long. Earlier, when I used to ask for scripts, they would say, What does he think of himself? He is asking us for the script!)."

    ALSO READ: Rahul Roy: No support from Mahesh Bhatt or Pooja Bhatt following brain stroke

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    WGA AFTRA Strikes Indian screenwriters voice support; advocate for equitable recognition, fair compensation ATG

    WGA-AFTRA Strikes: Indian screenwriters voice support; advocate for equitable recognition, fair compensation

    Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya look stunning in white as they visit Arjun Kapoor's house vma

    Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya look stunning in white as they visit Arjun Kapoor's house

    Rahul Roy: No support from Mahesh Bhatt or Pooja Bhatt following brain stroke MSW

    Rahul Roy: No support from Mahesh Bhatt or Pooja Bhatt following brain stroke

    Who is Ileana D'Cruz's boyfriend? Pregnant actress shares photos on Instagram; take a look RBA

    Who is Ileana D'Cruz's boyfriend? Pregnant actress shares photos on Instagram; take a look

    Devara Allu Arjun's daughter Arha to play a cameo in Jr NTR's next film? RBA

    'Devara': Allu Arjun's daughter Arha to play a cameo in Jr NTR's next film?

    Recent Stories

    Two killed, child injured in 'emergency' on Russian Crimea bridge; check details AJR

    Two killed, child injured in 'emergency' on Russian Crimea bridge; check details

    Flipkart Big Saving Days sale Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods Check deal details gcw

    Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods! Check deal details

    WGA AFTRA Strikes Indian screenwriters voice support; advocate for equitable recognition, fair compensation ATG

    WGA-AFTRA Strikes: Indian screenwriters voice support; advocate for equitable recognition, fair compensation

    Journalist KM Basheer death case: IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman moves SC against culpable homicide charges anr

    Journalist KM Basheer death case: IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman moves SC against culpable homicide charges

    Jammu and Kashmir crackdown on supporters of terror continues, 3 government employees sacked

    J&K crackdown on terror 'proxies' continues, 3 govt employees sacked

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon