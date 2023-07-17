'Jawan' star Shah Rukh Khan opens up on getting unfinished film scripts; Here's what he said

In an old interview with Lehren, Shah Rukh Khan remembered that directors would give him incomplete scripts and expect him to work wonders without proper dialogues. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest Indian superstars who has a global fan following and is the King Khan of Bollywood.

Back in the day, before Shah Rukh Khan became the Badshah of Bollywood, he rocked the stage and TV screens! In an old interview, he spilt the beans about how directors would come to him with half-baked and unfinished scripts and expect him to work his magical spell and charm without proper dialogues. But guess what happened when he turned into a superstar? Things changed! Suddenly, those very directors started bowing down to his script demands, realising it was all about his particular attention to detail. Shah Rukh Khan made a much-awaited comeback on screens after a four-year-long sabbatical with the global blockbuster film Pathaan which made him the King of Bollywood again.

In the interview with Lehren Retro, he recalled, "Jab main film sign karta hu tab main bahut pareshaan karta hoon logo ko. Ab aap pareshani boliye ya detailing kahiye ke aap mere paas kahini le kar aye aur kaha yeh storyline hain toh aap kar dijiye. Main bolta hoon ki aap puri kahani likh ke layiye, with dialogues (When I sign in film. I disturb the makers a lot. You call it disturbing or detailing — It is all up to you. They sometimes say this is the story you do the film. But I say that bring me the whole story, the script and the dialogues. I am a stage artist)."

Recounting how things changed as his films started doing well at the box office, he said, "Abhi main hit ho gaya toh log kehte hai, detail se karta hain. Baat hain uss ladke mein. Lambi race ka ghoda hai. Pehle jab main karta tha tab bolte the, ‘Arre samajhta kya hai, yaar? Sala script maangta hain humse’ (When I became successful, people said, He pays attention to details. This guy will last long. Earlier, when I used to ask for scripts, they would say, What does he think of himself? He is asking us for the script!)."

