    'Azadi': Sreenath Bhasi, Vani Viswanath starrer's poster look out

    The makers of the film shared the first look poster on social media. Veteran actress Vani Viswanath is playing the crucial role in this film

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 8:46 AM IST

    Malayalam youth actor Sreenath Bhasi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ' Azadi'. The makers of the film shared the first look poster on social media. Veteran actress Vani Viswanath is playing the crucial role in this film

     

    The film is directed and written by Sagar. The film is produced by Faisal Raja under the banner of Little Crew Productions. Vani Viswanath plays a role of police officer in this film. Raveena Ravi is playing the female lead of this film. Raveena is the daughter of renowned dubbing star Sreeja Ravi.

    The film also stars Lal, Saiju Kurup, T.G. Ravi, Rajesh Sharma, Boban Samuel, Sabu Ami, Jilu Joseph, Abhiram, Anthony Elur and Abin Bino. 

    The music of the movie is composed by Varun Unni. The other crew includes cinematography by Saneesh Stanley, editing by Naufal Abdullah , art direction by Sahas Bala, Costume Design by Vipindas, Makeup by Pradeep Gopalakrishnan, Chief Associate Director as Sarath Sathya, Associate Directors as Akhil Kazhakootam, Vishnu, Vivek Vinod, Project Design - Stephen Valyara, Production Executives - P.C. Varghese, Sujith Ironical, Production Controller -Anthony Elure, PRO -P.Sivaprasad, Digital Marketing as B.C. Creatives and Photography by Shijin Raj 
     

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 8:46 AM IST
