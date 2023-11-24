'Animal' box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer expected to break 'Jawan', 'Tiger 3' records? Read

Following in the footsteps of Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, and Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor is poised to grab the box office by storm. After 'Gadar 2', 'Jawan', and 'Tiger 3' became huge hits and grossed crores at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' is about to take over the screens on December 01. The film which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga launched its trailer yesterday in the country's capital. Now, all eyes are focused on the film's box office collection, which is expected to be spectacular. Will it, however, surpass Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' as the year's biggest-grossing film?

At the Telugu box office

It is probable that the Telugu version of 'Animal' would outperform the Telugu version of 'Jawan' as the advance ticket sales for 'Animal' has begun in the United States and the United Kingdom, and the Telugu version of the Hindi language has apparently garnered a positive response. According to reports, 'Animal' is an anomaly, as there are usually no bookings for the Telugu adaptation of a Hindi film. 'Jawan' earned a net collection of Rs 4.72 crore in Telugu states.

Trade analysis

According to trade analyst Nishit Shaw, 'Animal' is expected to earn Rs 50 crore in its first week at the box office. If it succeeds, the action-thriller will be on a level with and in league with this year's blockbusters such as 'Jawan', 'Pathaan', and others.

'Tiger 3', starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, was the most recent major film release. The film grossed Rs 44.5 crore on its first day at the box office. 'Tiger 3' has officially surpassed the Rs 250 crore mark at the Indian box office.

About 'Animal'

'Animal' stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as leads. Bobby Deol will be portrayed as the antagonist. In the film, Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir Kapoor's father and as per the trailer, the story of 'Animal' is about a son's out-of-control love for his father.