Year Ender 2024: India’s T20 World Cup triumph, highs & lows in Test cricket and talk of new era

As the curtains close on 2024, Indian cricket can look back on a year marked by incredible highs, unexpected lows, and a significant shift in the team's dynamics.

T20 World Cup Glory

The year began on a triumphant note, with Rohit Sharma's team winning the T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean. India's campaign was a masterclass in clarity and strategy, with the team adapting seamlessly to different conditions. The pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh was unstoppable, while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav proved to be game-changers with their spin. Luck was also on the side of 'Men in Blue' as the world witnessed an unbelievable comeback in the final.

Farewell to legends

The T20 World Cup victory was also a fitting farewell for Rohit and Virat Kohli, who bid adieu to the format. Their departure marked the end of an era, but also paved the way for a new generation of players to take the reins. It was also a fairytale farewell for Rahul Dravid as India's coach.

Suryakumar's surprise role

In a surprise move, Suryakumar Yadav was appointed captain of the T20 team, ahead of Hardik Pandya. The decision proved to be a masterstroke, as Suryakumar led the team to a series of victories, including a thrilling win in South Africa. Under his leadership, Tilak Verma, Sanju Samson and Varun Chakaravarthy enjoyed a good run so far.

Test team transition

The Test team, however, faced a different challenge. The unexpected retirement of R Ashwin and the sudden decline of the team's performance against New Zealand raised questions about the team's future. The series loss to the Kiwis was a wake-up call, and the team's transition phase has begun. Following the thumping series loss, there is a debate surrounding the senior players' future in the team, as the inconsistency was evident recently. New Zealand's whitewash against the hosts India was easily one of the most humiliating losses the team has endured in over a decade. It was totally unexpected after India's performance in a series against Bangladesh prior to facing the Kiwis.

Jay Shah's ICC Stint

Off the field, Jay Shah made history by becoming the youngest ICC chairman. His tenure has already seen significant developments, including a breakthrough in the hosting of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. A hybrid model for India-Pakistan matches in ICC tournament was accepted as India will not be required to travel across the border for any ICC event till 2028.

Similarly, Pakistan will also get a neutral venue if an event is held in India.

IPL auction in Saudi

The IPL players' auction in Jeddah was a record-shattering event, with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer becoming the first players to invite bids over Rs 25 crore.

Women's cricket woes

Despite the excitement surrounding men's cricket, women's cricket continued to struggle. The team's performances in Australia and the T20 World Cup were disappointing, although they did manage to win a home series against the West Indies.

In 2025, Indian cricket and its fans will be excitement for a new journey filled with drama, and plenty of cricketing action.

