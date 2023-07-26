Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma soar in ICC Test rankings with impressive performances

    Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma have made significant strides in the ICC Test rankings with their outstanding performances on the cricket field. Jaiswal, the young Indian opener, has climbed 11 spots to the 63rd position

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young Indian opener, has made a significant leap in the ICC Test rankings, rising 11 places to the 63rd position in the latest list. His impressive performances with scores of 57 and 38 in the drawn second Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain have earned him 466 points. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, has edged up to the ninth spot among batters with 759 points, tying with Dimuth Karunaratne from Sri Lanka. Jaiswal's rise in the rankings and Rohit's consistent form have added to India's batting strength in the Test format.

    The rankings also witnessed the resurgence of former top-ranked batters Marnus Labuschagne of Australia and Joe Root of England, who have climbed three places each to reach second and third positions, respectively. At the top of the list remains New Zealand's Kane Williamson with 883 rating points.

    In the bowlers' rankings, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retains the top spot with 879 points, while Ravindra Jadeja has risen to sixth place with 782 points. Among the pacers, Mohammad Siraj has shown significant improvement, climbing six places to the 33rd position.

    Notably, Sri Lankan bowler Prabath Jayasuriya's impressive seven-wicket haul in Galle has lifted him to a career-best seventh position. Meanwhile, Ramesh Mendis, Jayasuriya's spin partner, has moved up one place to 21st after a six-wicket performance in the match.

    England's Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, and Jonny Bairstow have also seen positive shifts in the rankings after their performances in the fourth Ashes Test.

    In the all-rounders' rankings, Jadeja and Ashwin continue to hold the top two spots, while Axar Patel maintains the fifth position. The players' performances in recent matches have led to notable changes in the ICC Test rankings, adding excitement and competition to the format.

