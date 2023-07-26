MS Dhoni enjoys vintage car ride in Ranchi; fans delighted to see his collection

MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain, was recently seen enjoying a nostalgic ride in a vintage car through the streets of his hometown, Ranchi.

MS Dhoni was recently spotted driving a vintage car in Ranchi, a video was captured by a fan as he drove a Rolls Royce on the streets. The video quickly made its way to social media, delighting fans who continue to admire and cherish the iconic cricketer. A few days earlier, another video had showcased Dhoni's impressive collection of bikes at his Ranchi farmhouse, showcasing his passion for these vehicles.

While Dhoni remains active in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Chennai Super Kings' captain, his retirement from international cricket allows him personal time and space. Enjoying his quality family time,

Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad shared a video from Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse where the iconic cricketer flaunted his huge collection of bikes.

"One of the craziest passions I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion," Prasad tweeted as he shared a video of Dhoni's bike collection.