WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Will in-form Cameron Green curb his natural attacking game?

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia, starting from June 7 at The Oval, is expected to be a mouth-watering context between the two cricketing giants. All eyes will be on Cameron Green, who had an impressive IPL season.

Rising all-rounder Cameron Green believes there is no need to temper his attacking flair due to a switch from a slam-bang to a traditional format and wants to maintain his strong IPL batting form into the World Test Championship final against India. On Wednesday, June 7, the Oval will host the commencement of the World Team Cup final between India and Australia.

Unquestionably, Green was Australia's best player in the IPL this year, hitting 452 runs from 16 innings at a strike rate of over 160, including a 47-ball century that propelled Mumbai Indians to the playoffs.

"The way that England have been playing their cricket has been quite aggressive, so maybe you don't have to change too much," Green was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au ahead of the WTC Final to be held at The Oval starting Wednesday.

"Probably starting (my innings) last year, I probably looked to defend a bit too much instead of just looking to score. Then you can defend after when you see a good ball, just making good decisions out there. So this time round, it will be looking to score, and then if it's a good ball, defend," Green added.

"The more you get exposed to it, the easier it gets. That's what I'm trying to take into it this time making the change. I kind of know what worked last time and what didn't, so I'm just trying to learn how to adjust quicker and better," he stated.

Green, 24, is a key component of Australia's speed attack in addition to his batsmanship, and he welcomes the challenge of bowling with a Dukes ball under English conditions.

"Everyone, especially being a bowler, looks forward to coming over here (England) with the swing," he said.

"Normally, when I bowl in Australia, it's not doing too much so I'm pretty excited that there's something I can use over here. A few of the guys talk about it swinging a bit too much so (I'm) just getting the skillsets up with the wobble seam and just playing around with all that," Green added.