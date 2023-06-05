Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Will in-form Cameron Green curb his natural attacking game?

    The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia, starting from June 7 at The Oval, is expected to be a mouth-watering context between the two cricketing giants. All eyes will be on Cameron Green, who had an impressive IPL season.

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Will in-form Cameron Green curb his natural attacking game snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    Rising all-rounder Cameron Green believes there is no need to temper his attacking flair due to a switch from a slam-bang to a traditional format and wants to maintain his strong IPL batting form into the World Test Championship final against India. On Wednesday, June 7, the Oval will host the commencement of the World Team Cup final between India and Australia.

    Also read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Wasim Akram pick their favourites

    Unquestionably, Green was Australia's best player in the IPL this year, hitting 452 runs from 16 innings at a strike rate of over 160, including a 47-ball century that propelled Mumbai Indians to the playoffs.

    "The way that England have been playing their cricket has been quite aggressive, so maybe you don't have to change too much," Green was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au ahead of the WTC Final to be held at The Oval starting Wednesday.

    "Probably starting (my innings) last year, I probably looked to defend a bit too much instead of just looking to score. Then you can defend after when you see a good ball, just making good decisions out there. So this time round, it will be looking to score, and then if it's a good ball, defend," Green added.

    Also read: WTC Final: Australia's Labuschagne believes long county spell will help him against India, Ashes

    "The more you get exposed to it, the easier it gets. That's what I'm trying to take into it this time making the change. I kind of know what worked last time and what didn't, so I'm just trying to learn how to adjust quicker and better," he stated.

    Green, 24, is a key component of Australia's speed attack in addition to his batsmanship, and he welcomes the challenge of bowling with a Dukes ball under English conditions.

    Also read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Will in-form Shubman Gill come good against the red-ball?

    "Everyone, especially being a bowler, looks forward to coming over here (England) with the swing," he said.

    "Normally, when I bowl in Australia, it's not doing too much so I'm pretty excited that there's something I can use over here. A few of the guys talk about it swinging a bit too much so (I'm) just getting the skillsets up with the wobble seam and just playing around with all that," Green added.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Wasim Akram pick their favourites snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Wasim Akram pick their favourites

    Josh Hazlewood to miss World Test Championship Final; Australia include all-rounder Michael Neser in squad

    Josh Hazlewood to miss World Test Championship Final; Australia include all-rounder Michael Neser in squad

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Will in-form Shubman Gill come good against the red-ball? osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Will in-form Shubman Gill come good against the red-ball?

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Don't want to think about my past, want to start afresh - Ajinkya Rahane osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Don't want to think about my past, want to start afresh - Ajinkya Rahane

    Klusener hails Hardik Pandya as one of the best pace-bowling all rounders; shares his view on WTC Final snt

    Klusener hails Hardik Pandya as one of the best pace-bowling all rounders; shares his view on WTC Final

    Recent Stories

    Satyaprem ki katha Trailer OUT: Is Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film worth watching? See this video RBA

    Satyaprem ki katha Trailer OUT: Is Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film worth watching? See this video

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Wasim Akram pick their favourites snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Wasim Akram pick their favourites

    Sulochana Latkar demise: Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and others give emotional tribute vma

    Sulochana Latkar demise: Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and others give emotional tribute

    Another goods train derails in Odisha Bargarh after Balasore accident gcw

    BREAKING: Another goods train derails in Odisha's Bargarh (WATCH)

    Has minor wrestler withdrawn case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan? Her father calls it fake news

    Has minor wrestler withdrawn case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan? Her father calls it fake news

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon